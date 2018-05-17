Breville Lustra 4 Slice Toaster Shimmer Cream

Disappointed
Looks good and toasts well, however it is not cream it is more gold and it is not big enough for sliced bread, they stick out the top! and you can not put the slices in sideways are the slots are not long enough, so all round a bit poor from a maker with a long and good history in these type of products
It's great
Great looking toaster that has good features. The lift and look feature is useful, you can check on the toast without cancelling the program. Cooks toast well, nice and crisp. You can fit crumpets in it as well which is great.
Great toaster
Bought to replace old 2 slice toaster. Really pleased with purchase so many features and looks lovely. Really hapoy!
Looks and Works Well - Great Price (sale)
Bought this a few weeks ago at a great price. Item looks great and works really well. it does what it should - make great toast!
Breville toaster
Purchased for the office kitchen. Used daily, toasts as expected and fits any slice of bread even the longer slices.
Great toaster!
Toastes perfectly. Looks amazing, the perfect colour for our kitchen. Couldn’t find this colour toaster any where.
burnt the unit above when on high
i would say this is ok however it gets very hot and has burnt my unit above where the toaster was. only if you have it on the highest level and both sides on.
Nice product
So much easier to use than my old toaster. Not sure how the sliders will hold up against 2 teenagers as they seem thin and flimsy but otherwise good product.
Cooks faster than our last one
We love this Breville toaster. It cooks so much faster than our last on. And you can use either side of the toaster if you are only cooking 2 slices. We would definitely recommend this one. We also have the kettle to match. They look great.
Perfect
Fabulous toaster looks lovely and works perfectly for crumpets and thick bread too x