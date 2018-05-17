By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breville Lustra 4 Slice Toaster Shimmer Cream

4(13)Write a review
Breville Lustra 4 Slice Toaster Shimmer Cream
£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Product Description

  • 4-slice toaster with variable-width slots
  • Lift and Look feature
  • Removable crumb tray
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - Wide, variable width bread slots for thick & thin slices
  • - Variable browning control
  • Bring a touch of glamour to your breakfast routine with the shimmering Breville Lustra Collection. Sleek stainless steel lines are enveloped in sumptuous, pearlescent colours to give a luxurious feel with tactile, responsive control points finished in gleaming mirrored chrome.
  • This striking pearlescent Shimmer Cream 4 slice toaster also handles the basics with ease: 'Lift & Look' allows you to lift your bread to check its progress without interrupting the cycle and when your toast is ready, the high-lift facility means smaller slices can be removed without burning fingers. Clean white illuminated controls highlight the cancel, defrost and reheat functions for quick and easy use.
  • The deep, variable width slots easily accommodate different bread sizes, crumpets & bagels, while the independent two-slice controls and variable browning ensure every slice is just the way you like it. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning easy and cord storage helps keep your worktop tidy.
  • Complete the look with the matching Lustra jug kettle: VKT063

Information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

Looks good and toasts well, however it is not cream it is more gold and it is not big enough for sliced bread, they stick out the top! and you can not put the slices in sideways are the slots are not long enough, so all round a bit poor from a maker with a long and good history in these type of products

It's great

5 stars

Great looking toaster that has good features. The lift and look feature is useful, you can check on the toast without cancelling the program. Cooks toast well, nice and crisp. You can fit crumpets in it as well which is great.

Great toaster

5 stars

Bought to replace old 2 slice toaster. Really pleased with purchase so many features and looks lovely. Really hapoy!

Looks and Works Well - Great Price (sale)

4 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago at a great price. Item looks great and works really well. it does what it should - make great toast!

Breville toaster

4 stars

Purchased for the office kitchen. Used daily, toasts as expected and fits any slice of bread even the longer slices.

Great toaster!

5 stars

Toastes perfectly. Looks amazing, the perfect colour for our kitchen. Couldn’t find this colour toaster any where.

burnt the unit above when on high

1 stars

i would say this is ok however it gets very hot and has burnt my unit above where the toaster was. only if you have it on the highest level and both sides on.

Nice product

4 stars

So much easier to use than my old toaster. Not sure how the sliders will hold up against 2 teenagers as they seem thin and flimsy but otherwise good product.

Cooks faster than our last one

5 stars

We love this Breville toaster. It cooks so much faster than our last on. And you can use either side of the toaster if you are only cooking 2 slices. We would definitely recommend this one. We also have the kettle to match. They look great.

Perfect

5 stars

Fabulous toaster looks lovely and works perfectly for crumpets and thick bread too x

