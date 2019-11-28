By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Disney Princess 3 Inch Mini Doll 6 Pack

Product Description

  • Pack of 6 Disney Princess dolls
  • Each doll wears her signature ballgown
  • Dolls measure 3-inches tall
  • - Disney Princess Mini Toddler Gift Set 6 Pack
  • Includes 6 of your favourite Disney Princess friends! Each doll has poseable, moveable arms, legs and head. Perfect for gift giving, stocking stuffers and on-the-go play. Recommended for ages 3+. Features Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella, Aurora, and Merida

such a delight!

4 stars

I bought this as a birthday present for my daughter and she loves all of the dollies! Pretty good size for a toddler and good quality. Shame the dolls can't stand though and it would be better if there is a case to hold them all. Aside from this, it was a good buy!

Grand-daughters birthday

5 stars

It made my day when I saw my grand daughters face she loved the dolls

My granddaughter really loved them

5 stars

Bought them as a birthday present for a 5th birthday party. Proved to be a great choice.

Disney Princess dolls

5 stars

Got this a few weeks ago to add to my daughters collection - come in a lovely display box. Very happy!

Disney princess 3 inch mini doll 6 pack

5 stars

I brought this for my daugher who is disney princess mad and she loves it as the dolls are mini they are easily carried around and there is no lack in detail or quality because they are small.

Great product

5 stars

I bought this for my little girl, it is a Christmas gift so hasn't yet played with it. However it looks great, I know she will love them. Also great click and collect service.

Great gift

4 stars

These are a great gift idea... check out the measurements though as they were smaller than I thought they would be

beautiful little figures

5 stars

I brought this do my 3yr old daughter and she loves these always taking them out in her bag, comes in a cute box to x

Mini Disney dolls

3 stars

I knew they were mini but was not worth money grandaughter wanted them I would not have bought then had I new they were so tiny couldn’t be bothered to return them

Cute and ideal for a 4 year old to carry about

5 stars

Bought this for my daughters 4th birthday. I was shocked at the size when i first collected them but they are soooo cute

