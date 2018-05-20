By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Emmi Potty Train Baby
  • Help Emmi learn to use the potty
  • She cries real tears
  • Make Emmi happy with her dummy and bottle
  • - Press Emmi's back and she'll use the potty. She is 38cm tall. Give Emmi her dummy and she'll stop crying!. Feed Emmi her bottle.
  • - Train Emmi to use the potty! Press her back and you can help her learn to use the potty. Squeeze her left arm and she'll cry real tears, then give her the dummy to soothe her and she'll stop. Don't forget to feed her with her bottle.
  • - Contents: 1 x Emmi drink and wet doll, 1 x babygrow, 1 x hat, 2 x nappy, 1 x milk bottle, 1 x potty, 1 x dummy
  • - Age Range 3 Years+
  • She Cries real tears and uses the potty

Using Product Information

37 Reviews

Potty training baby

5 stars

Bought this for my gran daughter she was over the moon with it. Couldn't have chosen anything better.

Carousel potty train

5 stars

I bought it for my child about 2 weeks ago. She loves it

lovely -looking doll

5 stars

I received, very promptly, this doll and liked it so much that I ordered another one. They are for gifts and I'm going to make clothes for them. They really are very pretty dolls.

Great doll

5 stars

I ordered this for my daughters birthday anencephaly it is perfect for her

Great toy

5 stars

This is the second one of these I bought, one granddaughter got one for Christmas and liked it so much that her twin sister wanted one. Both girls love it, we have just bought some clothes and nappies for it too.

Good value

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter - I know she will love it.

Looks great!

4 stars

I've bought this as a Christmas gift for my daughter so haven't removed it from the packaging yet but looks great.

Perfect for little girls

4 stars

I bought this as a present for my 4yr old daughter’s friend & she was absolutely delighted with it! Very easy to use & great for playing mummies!

Quality doll

5 stars

Bought as Christmas present so unopened but looks great.Have purchased Emmi dolls before and they're good quality.

a good buy

5 stars

good value and good quality..very pleased with this.

