By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carousel Emmi My Precious Newborn

4.5(10)Write a review
Carousel Emmi My Precious Newborn
£ 9.50
£9.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Write her name on her hospital wrist band \n
  • Watch as the milk magically disappears as she drinks
  • Lay Emmi down and she will fall asleep
  • - She is 30cm tall. Emmi loves being cuddled. Watch the milk disappear from her bottle while she drinks.
  • - Baby Emmi is brand new! Precious Emmi is a newborn, so she still has her hospital wrist band. You can write her name on it. She comes with a nappy, a blanket and a bottle of milk, so you can take good care of her.
  • - Contents: 1 x Emmi doll, 1 x nappy, 1 x headband, 1 x blanket, 1 x babygrow, 1 x magic milk bottle.
  • - Age Range 3 Years+
  • She comes with everything You need to look after her

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value!

5 stars

A very successful present for a 17-month-old. It is ridiculous that this doesn't send with just the sentence I wanted - it's not a school essay and shouldn't have a word limit (I nearly ditched the feedback, but then decided to do this instead)

Looks very cute

4 stars

Emmi baby doll is for my granddaughter Nieve's second birthday as she loves dolls but doesn't yet have a hard bodied doll that she can bath. Emmi looks well made and very cute - I think she's in for much cuddling.

Just right

5 stars

I bought this for my 2 year old grandson as he loves the girls dolls. She is perfect for him

Carousel Previous Newborn Emmi

5 stars

Brought as a Christmas Present for my Granddaughter.

Lovely Doll.

4 stars

I bought this for my little one at Christmas. They loved it. Great value for money with the accessories that you get. I found the outfit to be quite tight to get on and off. I struggled so no way a child would manage it.

Lovely!

5 stars

Lovely little doll. Perfect size for my little girl who is 1 year old

Great price!

5 stars

Bought for a Christmas present, slightly smaller than expected but for the price you can’t argue!

Looks good

5 stars

Bought for xmas - looks good and great price. Daughter will be happy.

So life like

5 stars

I brought this doll for my daughter for Christmas. Whilst i was wrapping it up I had a good look at it and felt how life like it is. She's going to love it for Christmas

Smaller than expected but great for the price

3 stars

I brought this while looking online for Christmas presents. I thought my 4 year old would love it as we have just had a baby in the house and this would give her a great way of playing mummy while I deal to the new addition. I expected something a little bigger than it was. It looks a little cheap compared to the pictures online but for the price I suppose it's what to expect.

Usually bought next

Carousel Emmi Sleep Over Travel Bag

£ 8.75
£8.75/each

Offer

Carousel Emmi Magic Drink Bottle Assorted

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Carousel Emmi Doctor Bag

£ 4.80
£4.80/each

Offer

Carousel Emmi Cuddle Time

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here