Carousel Emmi My Precious Newborn

Great value!
A very successful present for a 17-month-old. It is ridiculous that this doesn't send with just the sentence I wanted - it's not a school essay and shouldn't have a word limit (I nearly ditched the feedback, but then decided to do this instead)
Looks very cute
Emmi baby doll is for my granddaughter Nieve's second birthday as she loves dolls but doesn't yet have a hard bodied doll that she can bath. Emmi looks well made and very cute - I think she's in for much cuddling.
Just right
I bought this for my 2 year old grandson as he loves the girls dolls. She is perfect for him
Brought as a Christmas Present for my Granddaughter.
Lovely Doll.
I bought this for my little one at Christmas. They loved it. Great value for money with the accessories that you get. I found the outfit to be quite tight to get on and off. I struggled so no way a child would manage it.
Lovely!
Lovely little doll. Perfect size for my little girl who is 1 year old
Great price!
Bought for a Christmas present, slightly smaller than expected but for the price you can’t argue!
Looks good
Bought for xmas - looks good and great price. Daughter will be happy.
So life like
I brought this doll for my daughter for Christmas. Whilst i was wrapping it up I had a good look at it and felt how life like it is. She's going to love it for Christmas
Smaller than expected but great for the price
I brought this while looking online for Christmas presents. I thought my 4 year old would love it as we have just had a baby in the house and this would give her a great way of playing mummy while I deal to the new addition. I expected something a little bigger than it was. It looks a little cheap compared to the pictures online but for the price I suppose it's what to expect.