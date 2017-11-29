By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sipper Bottle Purple 600Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Sipper Bottle Purple 600Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Control your water intake with the sipper straw
  • Press button technology for secure & easy opening
  • Tritan plastic gives a clear glass appearance
  • - 600ml
  • - Colour: Purple
  • - Hygenic mouthpiece with large straw
  • Spring loaded press button opening

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect non spill

5 stars

Brought this for my daughter who loves straw beakers. She loves it. Simple clean does the job

Usually bought next

Tesco Sipper Bottle Grey 600Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Summit Water Bottle Tritan

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Tesco Triton Sipper Bottle Blue

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco Tritan Bottle Flamingo Print 600Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here