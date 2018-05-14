By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Play & Learn Cube

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Carousel Play & Learn Cube
£ 24.00
£24.00/each

Product Description

  • 5 interactive sides packed full of fun activities
  • Make it light-up, bubble, twinkle and rattle
  • Flip through the book’s pages to make the animals talk
  • Five sides of fun! There's so much fun with our Play and Learn Cube. Use the volume control to make the animal sounds louder, move the buttons and spin the wheels. When your little one is tired out, flip through the pages to look at the animals.
  • Dimensions: W14.2cm x W14cm x D14.8cm.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions: Wipe clean only.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Well made good toy

4 stars

We bought this for our son who appeared loves it there's plenty to play with on all sides lovely bright colours and it's well constructed

Brilliant

5 stars

Bought as a present n loves it enjoys playing with it

Brilliant.

5 stars

Would recommend this. My great grand daughter loves it.

Good value

5 stars

My grandson still little young for this, but am sure he will love it’s simple design.

Great product for the price

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present for my 6 month old, she loves it and is able to interact well with it despite it being labelled as for 12 months

Ideal for little hands

5 stars

I bought this cube as a Christmas present for my 1 year old Grandaughter, she was delighted and has not stopped playing with it, lots of different imaginative features and sounds. It is very robust and educational.

Lovely toy

4 stars

Bought this for my 9 month old for Xmas and he loves playing with it

What a lot cube

5 stars

Bought this for great grandson for xmas but you just have to try it out first its great lots of different sounds lights and pictures with stories he will absolutely love it as he is very inquisitive about everything.a really good buy.

