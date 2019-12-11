By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mentos Fruit Mix Pouch 160G

image 1 of Mentos Fruit Mix Pouch 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Chewy fruit flavoured sweets.
  • Great for sharing!
  • Just natural colours
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry, Apple, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lemon) (2%), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax)

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1647 kJ / 388 kcal
Fat 1,9 g
- saturates1,8 g
Carbohydrate 92 g
- sugars69 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,1 g
of which:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

