Higgidy Cauliflower Cheese And Broccoli Quiche 400G

Product Description
- Cauliflower Cheese Quiche
- www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with cauliflower florets and mature Cheddar cheese, broccoli and a free-range egg filling, hand-topped with a kale & Cheddar crumb.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cauliflower (12%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Broccoli (9%), Free-Range Whole Egg, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Spelt Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Curly Kale, Poppy Seeds, Salt, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Powder, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.
Remove all packaging, Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 20 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 Quiche
|Energy
|1126kJ/270kcal
|1126kJ/270kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|18.6g
|of which saturates
|7.0g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|17.4g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.53g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020