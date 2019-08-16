Tesco Feta Cubes 370G

I didn't enjoy the Tesco's Feta cubes, they were v
I didn't enjoy the Tesco's Feta cubes, they were very bland and they didn't have the lovely crumbly texture Feta usually has. I wouldn't purchase again.
Plastic Madness
Huge amount of plastic for a small amount of cheese. The weight includes a lot of liquid.
wrong size pot advertised!
website says 370g tub when the tub is ONLY 150g - not happy with this error
Weight incorrect
The pack only contains 150g
FETA CUBES
Better way to buy feta as it stays fresh for longer compared to the feta it a slab