Tesco Feta Cubes 370G

Tesco Feta Cubes 370G
£ 1.50
£10.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy344kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ / 277kcal

Product Description

  • Feta PDO in brine, cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goats' milk.
  • Feta Cubes
  • Made in Greece Traditionally made for a crumbly texture
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk), Brine (Water, Sea Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove Lid and lift basket using the tab.

    Hook the basket onto the edge of the pot and allow to drain.

    Spoon out Feta cubes required.

    Unhook basket and place back into the brine.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1147kJ / 277kcal344kJ / 83kcal
Fat23.2g7.0g
Saturates16.4g4.9g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.0g4.8g
Salt2.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
When drained according to instructions.--

I didn't enjoy the Tesco's Feta cubes, they were v

2 stars

I didn't enjoy the Tesco's Feta cubes, they were very bland and they didn't have the lovely crumbly texture Feta usually has. I wouldn't purchase again.

Plastic Madness

1 stars

Huge amount of plastic for a small amount of cheese. The weight includes a lot of liquid.

wrong size pot advertised!

1 stars

website says 370g tub when the tub is ONLY 150g - not happy with this error

Weight incorrect

2 stars

The pack only contains 150g

FETA CUBES

5 stars

Better way to buy feta as it stays fresh for longer compared to the feta it a slab

