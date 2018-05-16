Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Protein Flapjack 53G

Product Description
- Handmade whole rolled oat flapjack with cocoa, vanilla flavouring & protein crispies
- What happens when you blend soy protein, tapioca starch and a pinch of salt, and puff it up like rice crispies? You get a soy crispy, perfect for mixing into our flapjack recipe! Source of protein? Tick. How about fibre? You bet!
- We've given our flapjack a protein upgrade, combining rich cocoa with whole rolled oats and mixed seeds. The result is this delicious pick-me-up!
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Wholegrain oats
- Perfectly portioned
- Source of protein and fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 53g
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (29%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Palm], Water, Salt), Golden Syrup, Soy Protein Crispies (11%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Linseeds, Sunflower Seeds, Cocoa Powder (3%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Best before: see pack lid
Produce of
Packed by graze, here in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents
53g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 53g
|Per slice 17g
|Energy
|1950 kJ
|1030 kJ
|331 kJ
|-
|467 kcal
|248 kcal
|79 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|13 g
|4.2 g
|of which saturates
|8.1 g
|4.3 g
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|25 g
|8 g
|of which sugars
|25 g
|13 g
|4.2 g
|Fibre
|5.4 g
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|17 g
|8.9 g
|2.8 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.56 g
|0.18 g
