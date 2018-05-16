By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Protein Flapjack 53G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Protein Flapjack 53G
£ 1.19
£2.25/100g

Product Description

  • Handmade whole rolled oat flapjack with cocoa, vanilla flavouring & protein crispies
  • What happens when you blend soy protein, tapioca starch and a pinch of salt, and puff it up like rice crispies? You get a soy crispy, perfect for mixing into our flapjack recipe! Source of protein? Tick. How about fibre? You bet!
  • We've given our flapjack a protein upgrade, combining rich cocoa with whole rolled oats and mixed seeds. The result is this delicious pick-me-up!
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • Wholegrain oats
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 53g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (29%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Palm], Water, Salt), Golden Syrup, Soy Protein Crispies (11%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Linseeds, Sunflower Seeds, Cocoa Powder (3%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Best before: see pack lid

Produce of

Packed by graze, here in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Get in touch at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Net Contents

53g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 53gPer slice 17g
Energy 1950 kJ1030 kJ331 kJ
-467 kcal248 kcal79 kcal
Fat 25 g13 g4.2 g
of which saturates 8.1 g4.3 g1.4 g
Carbohydrate 47 g25 g8 g
of which sugars 25 g13 g4.2 g
Fibre 5.4 g2.9 g0.9 g
Protein 17 g8.9 g2.8 g
Salt 1.0 g0.56 g0.18 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Graze Lemon Drizzle Flapjack 53G

£ 1.19
£22.46/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here