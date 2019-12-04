Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 750Ml
- This innocent protein smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juice, coconut milk and soya protein.
- Enjoy as part of healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- - PS Eat your greens.
- See innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk and soya protein
- This super smoothie boasts 8g of soya protein, blended with strawberries, raspberries and creamy coconut milk, so it tastes great and helps keep your bones strong and your muscles healthy at the same time. Although we can't make any guarantees you'll be able to resist those puppy dog eyes. You're on your own there.
- What's in an innocent protein smoothie?
- Fruit- the berry good taste of juicy strawberries and raspberries makes drinking protein easy and delicious
- Coconut milk - silky smooth and gluggable
- Protein - an important building block for strong bones and healthy muscles
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- 10% of profits to charity
- Sourced sustainably
- Pectin comes from citrus peel and helps blend the smoothie perfectly
- Gently pasteurised
- Pack size: 750ml
2 1/2 Pressed Apples, 2 Mashed Bananas, A Splash of Water, 6 Crushed Strawberries (8%), 26 Crushed Raspberries (8%), 13 Pressed Red & White Grapes, 29 Crushed Blackcurrants, Some Soya Protein (2.1%), A Dash of Coconut Milk (1.3%), 6 Crushed Cranberries, A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser: Pectin
- Contains: Soya
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening - Drink within 4 days of openingFor best before date see neck of bottle
- Shake before drinking
- Shake it up
250ml = 1 serving. (This bottle contains 3 servings)
Packing. Recyclable
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Fancy a chat? Us too.
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Call the banana phone:
- 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Email hello@innocentdrinks.com
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|250 ml2
|Energy
|249 kJ (59 kcal)
|624 kJ (147 kcal)
|Fat
|0.7 g
|1.8 g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|26 g
|(of which sugars1)
|9.2 g
|23 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|2.2 g
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|0.1 g
|Vitamin C
|17 mg (21 %**)
|43 mg (53%**)
|**RI = Reference Intake
|1only sugars found naturally in the fruit
|2250ml = 1 serving (this bottle contains 3 servings)
