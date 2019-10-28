Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 360Ml
Offer
Product Description
- This innocent protein smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juice, coconut milk and soya protein.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet - PS Eat your greens.
- See innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk and soya protein
- What's in an innocent protein smoothie?
- Fruit - the berry fresh taste of juicy strawberries and raspberries makes drinking protein easy and delicious
- Coconut milk - silky smooth and gluggable
- Protein - an important building block for strong bones and healthy muscles
- You're the epitome of inner strength. You can put a half-eaten chocolate bar back in the drawer. You once worked an hour straight without checking social media. And yesterday, you didn't send that sentimental text message to your ex after your third G&T. Amazing. But what about your outer strength? This protein super smoothie is a mix of strawberries, raspberries and velvety coconut milk, expertly blended with soya protein, so it not only tastes great, it helps keep your bones strong and your muscles healthy too. Which means you should feel strong enough to get rid of that half-eaten chocolate bar you forgot about. Imagine the ants.
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
- The innocent promise
- Taste good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- 10% of profits to charity
- Sourced sustainably
- Pack size: 360ml
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
1 Pressed Apple, 1 Mashed Banana, A Splash of Water, 3 Crushed Strawberries (8%), 12 Crushed Raspberries (8%), 6 Pressed Red & White Grapes, 14 Crushed Blackcurrants, Some Soya Protein, A Dash of Coconut Milk (1.3%), 2 1/2 Crushed Cranberries, A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser: Pectin, Pectin comes from Citrus Peel and helps blend the smoothie perfectly
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC before and after opening - Drink within 2 days of openingFor best before date, see neck of bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before drinking
Number of uses
360ml = 1 portion
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Return to
- Fancy a chat? Us too.
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Email hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
360ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|360ml*
|Energy
|249 kJ (59 kcal)
|898 kJ (212 kcal)
|Fat
|0,7 g
|2,5 g
|(of which saturates)
|0,5 g
|1,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|38 g
|(of which sugars1)
|9,2 g
|33 g
|Fibre
|0,7 g
|2,4 g
|Protein
|2,2 g
|8,1 g
|Salt
|0,05 g
|0,17 g
|Vitamin C
|17 mg (21%**)
|61 mg (77%**)
|**NRV = Nutritional Reference Value
|-
|-
|1only sugars found naturally in the fruit
|-
|-
|*360ml = 1 portion
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019