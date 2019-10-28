By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 360Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 360Ml
£ 2.29
£0.64/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • This innocent protein smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juice, coconut milk and soya protein.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet - PS Eat your greens.
  • See innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • Strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk and soya protein
  • What's in an innocent protein smoothie?
  • Fruit - the berry fresh taste of juicy strawberries and raspberries makes drinking protein easy and delicious
  • Coconut milk - silky smooth and gluggable
  • Protein - an important building block for strong bones and healthy muscles
  • You're the epitome of inner strength. You can put a half-eaten chocolate bar back in the drawer. You once worked an hour straight without checking social media. And yesterday, you didn't send that sentimental text message to your ex after your third G&T. Amazing. But what about your outer strength? This protein super smoothie is a mix of strawberries, raspberries and velvety coconut milk, expertly blended with soya protein, so it not only tastes great, it helps keep your bones strong and your muscles healthy too. Which means you should feel strong enough to get rid of that half-eaten chocolate bar you forgot about. Imagine the ants.
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
  • The innocent promise
  • Taste good, does good
  • Tasty, healthy products
  • 10% of profits to charity
  • Sourced sustainably
  • Pack size: 360ml
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

1 Pressed Apple, 1 Mashed Banana, A Splash of Water, 3 Crushed Strawberries (8%), 12 Crushed Raspberries (8%), 6 Pressed Red & White Grapes, 14 Crushed Blackcurrants, Some Soya Protein, A Dash of Coconut Milk (1.3%), 2 1/2 Crushed Cranberries, A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser: Pectin, Pectin comes from Citrus Peel and helps blend the smoothie perfectly

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC before and after opening - Drink within 2 days of openingFor best before date, see neck of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before drinking

Number of uses

360ml = 1 portion

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Us too.
  • Pop by:
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI).
  • Email hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml360ml*
Energy 249 kJ (59 kcal)898 kJ (212 kcal)
Fat 0,7 g2,5 g
(of which saturates)0,5 g1,7 g
Carbohydrate 11 g38 g
(of which sugars1)9,2 g33 g
Fibre 0,7 g2,4 g
Protein 2,2 g8,1 g
Salt 0,05 g0,17 g
Vitamin C17 mg (21%**)61 mg (77%**)
**NRV = Nutritional Reference Value--
1only sugars found naturally in the fruit--
*360ml = 1 portion--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml

£ 1.99
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Propercorn Sweet & Salty 30G

£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Tesco Salmon & Tuna Sushi 136G

£ 2.75
£2.03/100g

Offer

Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here