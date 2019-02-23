By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mushroom Arancini 180G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom Arancini 180G
£ 2.50
£13.89/kg

Offer

Each mushroom arancini
  • Energy303kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1011kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Rice, mushrooms and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese coated with poppy seed breadcrumbs.
  • Crispy & Cheesy Mushroom, rice and mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Crispy & Cheesy Mushroom, rice and mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (22%), Arborio Rice (16%) [Water, Arborio Rice], Cooked Rice (16%) [Water, Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, White Wine, Cream (Milk), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Sugar, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Wheat Starch, Garlic Powder, Poppy Seeds, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Oregano, Thyme, Black Pepper, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven: 190ºc/Fan 170ºc/Gas 5 12 mins Remove all packaging. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes. Ensure product is piping hot before consuming.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach mushroom arancini (30g)
Energy1011kJ / 241kcal303kJ / 72kcal
Fat10.2g3.1g
Saturates2.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate30.2g9.1g
Sugars3.0g0.9g
Fibre3.6g1.1g
Protein5.4g1.6g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fairly yummy

4 stars

Tasted quite nice, put them in a baguette with salad. Got them reduced, otherwise quite expensive. Would buy again

Yuk !

1 stars

Awful - dry, tasteless - I love arancini and these were a great disappointment - never again.

Nice, but not mushroomy enough.

4 stars

I quite liked these - could have been a bit more mushroomy, but on the whole fairly flavoursome

Awful

1 stars

Ugh - there’s not much I can’t eat but these were awful. I can’t even describe the taste - somewhere between something mouldy and sweaty feet. They all went in the bin.

Bleurgh!!

1 stars

I used to love these but I will not be buying them again! You have done something awful to the recipe and now it tastes like chewing a ball of wholemeal pap. Such a shame.

I love arancini

4 stars

I like this, bu wish they were a bit bigger

Usually bought next

Tesco Feta And Herb Spinach Pastries 130G

£ 2.50
£1.93/100g

Offer

Tesco Falafel 152G

£ 2.50
£1.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Feta Stuffed Pepper 145G

£ 2.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here