Tesco Mushroom Arancini 180G

Fairly yummy
Tasted quite nice, put them in a baguette with salad. Got them reduced, otherwise quite expensive. Would buy again
Yuk !
Awful - dry, tasteless - I love arancini and these were a great disappointment - never again.
Nice, but not mushroomy enough.
I quite liked these - could have been a bit more mushroomy, but on the whole fairly flavoursome
Awful
Ugh - there’s not much I can’t eat but these were awful. I can’t even describe the taste - somewhere between something mouldy and sweaty feet. They all went in the bin.
Bleurgh!!
I used to love these but I will not be buying them again! You have done something awful to the recipe and now it tastes like chewing a ball of wholemeal pap. Such a shame.
I love arancini
I like this, bu wish they were a bit bigger