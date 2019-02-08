Tesco Easy Entertaining Party Canape Selection 350G

Ingredients
12 Chicken Caesar with Bacon Canapés
Chicken Breast (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (18%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Fromage Frais (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Anchovy (Fish), Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pimento, Turmeric, Palm Oil.
12 Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Canapés
Smoked Salmon (45%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (16%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
12 Goat's Cheese with Caramelised Onion Chutney Canapés
Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Dried Parsley, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Yeast, Molasses, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Palm Oil.