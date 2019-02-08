By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Party Canape Selection 350G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 16.00
£4.58/100g

Each chicken Caesar with bacon canapé
  • Energy190kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Chicken Caesar with Bacon Canapés - Chicken breast, Caesar mayonnaise, smoked bacon and mature Cheddar cheese on malted brown bread. 12 Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Canapés - Smoked salmon, full fat soft cheese and black pepper on malted brown bread. 12 Goat's Cheese with Caramelised Onion Chutney Canapés - Full fat soft goat's cheese, caramelised onion chutney and dried parsley on malted brown bread.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

12 Chicken Caesar with Bacon Canapés

Chicken Breast (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (18%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Fromage Frais (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Anchovy (Fish), Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pimento, Turmeric, Palm Oil.

12 Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Canapés

Smoked Salmon (45%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (16%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

12 Goat's Cheese with Caramelised Onion Chutney Canapés

Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Dried Parsley, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Yeast, Molasses, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

36 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach chicken Caesar with bacon canapé
Energy1188kJ / 284kcal190kJ / 45kcal
Fat15.9g2.5g
Saturates4.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate19.0g3.0g
Sugars2.9g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein15.5g2.5g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (18%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Fromage Frais (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Anchovy (Fish), Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pimento, Turmeric, Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach chicken Caesar with bacon canapé
    Energy1188kJ / 284kcal190kJ / 45kcal
    Fat15.9g2.5g
    Saturates4.2g0.7g
    Carbohydrate19.0g3.0g
    Sugars2.9g0.5g
    Fibre1.6g0.3g
    Protein15.5g2.5g
    Salt1.2g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each goat's cheese with caramelised onion chutney canapé
    • Energy161kJ 39kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.0g
      3%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1076kJ / 257kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Dried Parsley, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Yeast, Molasses, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach goat's cheese with caramelised onion chutney canapé
    Energy1076kJ / 257kcal161kJ / 39kcal
    Fat13.5g2.0g
    Saturates8.8g1.3g
    Carbohydrate20.4g3.1g
    Sugars4.8g0.7g
    Fibre2.1g0.3g
    Protein12.5g1.9g
    Salt1.3g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each salmon and cream cheese canapé
    • Energy133kJ 32kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.4g
      2%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars0.3g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 211kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (45%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (16%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach salmon and cream cheese canapé
    Energy883kJ / 211kcal133kJ / 32kcal
    Fat9.4g1.4g
    Saturates3.4g0.5g
    Carbohydrate17.3g2.6g
    Sugars2.1g0.3g
    Fibre1.5g0.2g
    Protein13.5g2.0g
    Salt1.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

OK but overpriced.

3 stars

They tasted OK, but were expensive for what they are. They arrived in a mess, with many of them upside down. Took me over an hour to sort out. The photo on your website flattered to deceive. Doubt I'll order them again as I can get a friend to do them better at a fraction of the price.

