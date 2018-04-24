Peppa Pig 123 Soft Toy

Great
Bought for my 2 year old baby cousin. She absolutely loved it especially as it made the sounds
Children love it
Bought this for young visitors. Not as popular as some Peppa Pigs but still attractive
Perfect present
Bought for my niece this month for a 2nd birthday present. She loved it
Ideal present for a two year old.
My granddaughter loves Peppa and this one is her new favourite.
Perfect
My granddaughter loved this it was perfect for a three year old
Lovely item
Thanks great value for money my 2 year old daughter loves Peppa.
Brilliant
I bought this for my 2 year old and he takes it everywhere with him i highly recommend
Happy Grandchild!
Definitely worth the £10 offer price for a 2 yr old Peppa Pig fan! She loves the 'nose'/snout but hasn't managed to push the tummy on her own yet.
great toy
bought for my granddaughter who fell in love instantly
Perfect present
I bought this for my granddaughter and she loves it