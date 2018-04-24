By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peppa Pig 123 Soft Toy

5(18)Write a review
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Learn to count with Peppa!
  • Super soft 14-inch plush
  • Batteries included
  • - Soft and cuddly Peppa Pig!
  • - Approx. 35cm tall.
  • - 4 cute Peppa Pig phrases.
  • Cute, soft and cuddly with a lovely 1,2,3 embroidered design. Peppa has 4 cute phrases such as: "I'm Peppa Pig!". Pre-schoolers will love this soft toy!
  • Suitable for children aged 18 months +

18 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great

5 stars

Bought for my 2 year old baby cousin. She absolutely loved it especially as it made the sounds

Children love it

4 stars

Bought this for young visitors. Not as popular as some Peppa Pigs but still attractive

Perfect present

5 stars

Bought for my niece this month for a 2nd birthday present. She loved it

Ideal present for a two year old.

5 stars

My granddaughter loves Peppa and this one is her new favourite.

Perfect

5 stars

My granddaughter loved this it was perfect for a three year old

Lovely item

4 stars

Thanks great value for money my 2 year old daughter loves Peppa.

Brilliant

5 stars

I bought this for my 2 year old and he takes it everywhere with him i highly recommend

Happy Grandchild!

5 stars

Definitely worth the £10 offer price for a 2 yr old Peppa Pig fan! She loves the 'nose'/snout but hasn't managed to push the tummy on her own yet.

great toy

5 stars

bought for my granddaughter who fell in love instantly

Perfect present

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughter and she loves it

