Fox & Ivy Aspen Fine Bone China Mug

£ 3.50
  • Sleek, classic and timeless design that’s perfect for any occasion
  • Made of fine bone china
  • Part of the Fox & Ivy Aspen range
  • - Made from Fine Bone China
  • - Microwave and Dishwasher Safe
  • Made from fine bone china, which is known for its beautiful translucent finish and exceptional strength. This elegant mug has a lovely timeless style that suits any setting.

Not 100% delighted. We love Bone China so your 50

3 stars

Not 100% delighted. We love Bone China so your 500Ml mugs are terrific value. However, alongside other Bone China mugs they loose their pristine inside looks from the dishwasher. Admittedly other products are more costly, nevertheless they emerge from the dishwasher sparkling whereas the Fox & Ivy mugs still bear the evidence of tea. Could it be that the glaze used is not of the same quality? It's OK with us at home but we refrain from using these mugs with our guests as it may appear we are less than stringent with our cleaning. Best

Larger than expected

4 stars

Bought 4 of these to go with the dinner set, they are larger than I expected, bigger than a standard Mug so don't buy if you like a smaller china mug this probably holds 2 of those. Well made but a bit too big for me.

The ideal cuppa

5 stars

Seemingly slightly larger than the photo, these make for a brilliant brew of tea. Elegant looks and that bone china ring make this an excellent buy.

Lovely size, shape and style mug

5 stars

Product as expected and click & collect service was very convenient

Smooth clean lines

5 stars

A good quality product nice thin china lovely to drink out of

Good value large bone china mugs

4 stars

Good value large bone china mugs. I bought four of them to try and they are robust and nice enough. A few mugs don't rest quite level and if you are looking for it they rock slightly. Not put off and now the owner of eighteen of them.

Very elegant

5 stars

Lovely white mugs. Larger than my usual cups which suits me just fine as I’m a bit of a tea addict. Very chic! Love them.

Nice simple coffee cup

5 stars

Just wanted a simple coffee cup for guests and they are lovely

Elegant big mug

5 stars

Bought four of these for a larger mug of tea. The China quality is good giving the mug a fine rim.

Fox & Ivy Aspen Mugs

5 stars

These are really lovely mugs, they look great and are a generous size so you can enjoy a really good cup of tea in them. I would highly recommend them and I am considering buying the rest of the set!

