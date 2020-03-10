By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Resistance Band Set

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Resistance Band Set
£ 7.50
£7.50/each
  • - Size:  L 120 x W15 cm
  • - Includes 3 different thickness bands - 0.35mm/pink, 0.50mm/purple, 0.65mm/blue
  • - Tones and shapes stomach, hips, thighs, arms and back

Information

Elastic latex rubber strips for strength exercises

5 stars

Good quality latex elastic strips in three strengths, for all sorts of exercises. I'm using them for chest expansion for singing. Don't understand negative reviews on here that they're not loops. I couldn't do my exercises if they were! Good value for a simple product.

Rubbish

1 stars

Not long enough or stretchy enough. Not fit for purpose. These are not bands at all as they are not looped but open ended. Rubbish.

Misleading and not what I ordered

1 stars

Ordered this expecting closed loop resistance bands as that's what the picture seemed to show and there was no information that told me otherwise. What I received however was a product called 'latex bands' which were just long pieces of brightly coloured offensive smelling latex. The listing is misleading and I will be returning this product. Do not recommend.

