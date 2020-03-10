Tesco Resistance Band Set

Elastic latex rubber strips for strength exercises
Good quality latex elastic strips in three strengths, for all sorts of exercises. I'm using them for chest expansion for singing. Don't understand negative reviews on here that they're not loops. I couldn't do my exercises if they were! Good value for a simple product.
Rubbish
Not long enough or stretchy enough. Not fit for purpose. These are not bands at all as they are not looped but open ended. Rubbish.
Misleading and not what I ordered
Ordered this expecting closed loop resistance bands as that's what the picture seemed to show and there was no information that told me otherwise. What I received however was a product called 'latex bands' which were just long pieces of brightly coloured offensive smelling latex. The listing is misleading and I will be returning this product. Do not recommend.