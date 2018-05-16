Bic Markers Assorted Metallic 5 Pack

- These 5 permanent marker pens in this pack write on any surface, from glass, metal and coated paper to photos and plastic.
- With 5 intense or pastel colours, these markers add an artistic flair to any object, project or organising job
- BIC Marking permanent markers write on any surface, from glass, metal and coated paper to photos and plastic. This pack of 5 contains permanent marker pens that come in intense colours (key lime green, fandango pink, yellow blaze, hot aqua turquoise, sunset orange) or pastel colours (summer melon, pink flamingo, Polynesian purple, oceanview blue, margarita green)., these permanent markers add an artistic flair to any object, project or organising job. They have a textured rubber grip for maximum comfort and controlled lines. What's more, the nib doesn't dry out for 1 month with the cap off.
- The alcohol-based ink in these permanent markers is low-odour and dries quickly. Perfect for lefties
- They won't dry out for a month if the cap is left off
- Its textured rubber grip provides maximum comfort and controlled lines
Information
Name and address
- Societe Bic,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- www.bicworld.com
Net Contents
5 x Permanent Markers
