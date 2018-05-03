By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White Superkings

4.5(3)Write a review
Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White Superkings
£ 23.00
£23.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% Egyptian cotton sateen
  • 400 thread count
  • Luxuriously soft and silky
  • Our Fox & Ivy 400 thread count Egyptian cotton bedding is made from premium yarns, finely woven for a crisp, smooth finish.
  • Fox & Ivy 400TC Egyptian Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet White Superking
  • Super kingsize fitted sheet: To fit 6ft bed. 183cm x 200cm x 33cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Information

Produce of

Product of Egypt

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron whilst damp.

Warnings

  WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Quality but it is for a very deep mattress!

4 stars

Beautiful quality but note that it is for a deep mattress so too large for standard sized one. I therefore had to return.

perfect fit

5 stars

I bought two of these, and they are excellent quality, really soft and a perfect fit at a great price for this quality.

Feels lovely and soft

4 stars

Bought for a super king size bed and it does feel lovely and soft but seems a little too big and so wrinkles up quite a lot. That may just be that our matress is not as deep as others. It is also quite pricey for one sheet.

