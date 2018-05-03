Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White Superkings

Great Quality but it is for a very deep mattress!
Beautiful quality but note that it is for a deep mattress so too large for standard sized one. I therefore had to return.
perfect fit
I bought two of these, and they are excellent quality, really soft and a perfect fit at a great price for this quality.
Feels lovely and soft
Bought for a super king size bed and it does feel lovely and soft but seems a little too big and so wrinkles up quite a lot. That may just be that our matress is not as deep as others. It is also quite pricey for one sheet.