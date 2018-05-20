Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White King Size

So soft!
This fitted sheet is lovely, soft and silky feeling!
Good value
Definitely a deep fitted sheet so great fit our mattress. Feels lovely although on the thinner side. Need to see how it washed and wears.
Excellent quality and fits well
First time I have bought this product, excellent quality, affordable and fits our mattress very well. Will definitely buy this range again. This product was delivered to our local store in a few days, excellent service.
Great product
Bought this recently excellent value high quality feels much more expensive
Good quality
Bought as a last minute purchase as we’d just got king size mattress and had no sheets. Very happy with quality and fit
Excellent Value
Fits deep mattress well & feels smooth & comfortable.
Very impressed
Fitted sheet fitted well, had nice deep edges, excellent quality and has a lovely feel.
Lovely luxurious feel
I bought this for our guest bed in time for visitors at Christmas. It has extra deep sides which means it fits my deeper mattress perfectly and doesn’t pull away in the corners. The fabric is luxurious, soft with a lovely satin sheen but not slippery to sleep in. I’m reserving it for my own bed in future!!
Perfect
Perfect depth to fit king size mattress and lovely soft feel to fabric
Nice fitted sheet
Purchased a few weeks ago to fit our high mattress. It's a perfect fit and feels good quality as a 400 thread should.