Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White King Size

5(13)Write a review
Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White King Size
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% Egyptian cotton sateen
  • 400 thread count
  • Luxuriously soft and silky
  • Our Fox & Ivy 400 thread count Egyptian cotton bedding is made from premium yarns, finely woven for a crisp, smooth finish.
  • Fox & Ivy 400TC Egyptian Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet White Kingsize
  • Kingsize fitted sheet: To fit 5ft bed. 152cm x 200cm x 33cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Information

Produce of

Product of Egypt

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron whilst damp.

Warnings

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

So soft!

4 stars

This fitted sheet is lovely, soft and silky feeling!

Good value

4 stars

Definitely a deep fitted sheet so great fit our mattress. Feels lovely although on the thinner side. Need to see how it washed and wears.

Excellent quality and fits well

5 stars

First time I have bought this product, excellent quality, affordable and fits our mattress very well. Will definitely buy this range again. This product was delivered to our local store in a few days, excellent service.

Great product

5 stars

Bought this recently excellent value high quality feels much more expensive

Good quality

4 stars

Bought as a last minute purchase as we’d just got king size mattress and had no sheets. Very happy with quality and fit

Excellent Value

5 stars

Fits deep mattress well & feels smooth & comfortable.

Very impressed

5 stars

Fitted sheet fitted well, had nice deep edges, excellent quality and has a lovely feel.

Lovely luxurious feel

5 stars

I bought this for our guest bed in time for visitors at Christmas. It has extra deep sides which means it fits my deeper mattress perfectly and doesn’t pull away in the corners. The fabric is luxurious, soft with a lovely satin sheen but not slippery to sleep in. I’m reserving it for my own bed in future!!

Perfect

5 stars

Perfect depth to fit king size mattress and lovely soft feel to fabric

Nice fitted sheet

5 stars

Purchased a few weeks ago to fit our high mattress. It's a perfect fit and feels good quality as a 400 thread should.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

