5(7)Write a review
Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White Double
  • 100% Egyptian cotton sateen
  • 400-thread count
  • Luxuriously soft and silky
  • Our Fox & Ivy 400 thread count Egyptian cotton bedding is made from premium yarns, finely woven for a crisp, smooth finish.
  • Fox & Ivy 400TC Egyptian Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet White Double
  • Double fitted sheet: To fit 4ft 6 bed. 137cm x 190cm x 33cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Product of Egypt

  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron whilst damp.

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Lovely texture

5 stars

I have been looking for some good quality bedding for a while and could not find any, so I looked on your sight and found the bedding to be just what I was looking for, fantastic quality

Absolutely excellent

5 stars

I had a recommendation from a friend that these sheets were really good quality and I am not disappointed. The value for money is very welcome but the quality is as good as she said. I have already passed on the details to all my other friends.

Sleep bliss!

5 stars

What a difference a thread count makes! This sheet is so silky soft and is a pleasure to sleep on. I am very impressed with the quality and will be purchasing more Fox and Ivy in the near future.

Soft and deep

5 stars

Lovely and soft and deep enough to cover my ikea mattress without a struggle

Good value for money

5 stars

This sheet is well worth the money, silky smooth feel and fits perfectly on my deep mattress .

great fit

5 stars

At last a fitted sheet that stays in place and has really silky feel

beautiful quality

5 stars

glad I bought this item, perfect fit and great quality at a very affordable price

