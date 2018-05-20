Fox & Ivy 400 Tc Deep Fitted Sheet White Double

Lovely texture
I have been looking for some good quality bedding for a while and could not find any, so I looked on your sight and found the bedding to be just what I was looking for, fantastic quality
Absolutely excellent
I had a recommendation from a friend that these sheets were really good quality and I am not disappointed. The value for money is very welcome but the quality is as good as she said. I have already passed on the details to all my other friends.
Sleep bliss!
What a difference a thread count makes! This sheet is so silky soft and is a pleasure to sleep on. I am very impressed with the quality and will be purchasing more Fox and Ivy in the near future.
Soft and deep
Lovely and soft and deep enough to cover my ikea mattress without a struggle
Good value for money
This sheet is well worth the money, silky smooth feel and fits perfectly on my deep mattress .
great fit
At last a fitted sheet that stays in place and has really silky feel
beautiful quality
glad I bought this item, perfect fit and great quality at a very affordable price