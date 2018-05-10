Fox & Ivy White Sateen Stripe Kb

Great quality at a very reasonable price!
I buy these bedsheets for all bedrooms in my home and so do some of my family now. They are amazing quality and look very expensive. They wash really well and don't go bobbly and are easy to iron.
Awful quality
The material was really thin. When I got it out of the packet I noticed one of the corners of the pillow cases wasn't finished off properly and was not useable as so visible. I took it back and won't be getting another. The only positive is it was delivered to the store quickly when I ordered it.
Crisp white and classic
I bought this a few weeks ago after seeing it on my friends bed - so naturally I ordered it for myself. The fancy buttons on the bottom are nice touch. If youre like me and only buy white bedding then you wont be dissapointed. It's quick to dry and easy to iron.