3.5(3)Write a review
Fox & Ivy White Sateen Stripe Kb
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% cotton
  • 200 thread count
  • Beautifully smooth and crisp
  • Pure Cotton Duvet Set
  • Smooth & stylish kingsize duvet set with 2 pillowcases included.
  • This elegant duvet set has a subtle sateen stripe design that gives it a beautiful sheen. It's made from naturally soft 200 thread count cotton for a wonderfully comfortable night's sleep.
  • Fox & Ivy White Sateen Stripe Duvet Set Kingsize
  • Kingsize duvet cover: To fit 5ft bed. 230cm x 220cm approx
  • 2 pillowcases: 50cm x 75cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Information

Produce of

Product of Egypt

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron on reverse.

Warnings

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality at a very reasonable price!

5 stars

I buy these bedsheets for all bedrooms in my home and so do some of my family now. They are amazing quality and look very expensive. They wash really well and don't go bobbly and are easy to iron.

Awful quality

1 stars

The material was really thin. When I got it out of the packet I noticed one of the corners of the pillow cases wasn't finished off properly and was not useable as so visible. I took it back and won't be getting another. The only positive is it was delivered to the store quickly when I ordered it.

Crisp white and classic

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago after seeing it on my friends bed - so naturally I ordered it for myself. The fancy buttons on the bottom are nice touch. If youre like me and only buy white bedding then you wont be dissapointed. It's quick to dry and easy to iron.

