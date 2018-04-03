By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fish Shower Curtain

Write a review
Tesco Fish Shower Curtain
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • - Fun fish print shower curtain
  • - 12 Curtain rings included
  • - Water resistant; catch splashes and sprays
  • Features a fun fish design in shades of blue. Co-ordinating bath mat is also available
  • 100% Polyester.
  • Machine wash warm. Wash regularly to maintain freshness. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry, Do not Iron, Do not dry clean
  • H180cm x W180cm

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great product

5 stars

Fantastic product would definitely buy again and recommend product to a friend. Great delivery too.

Good quality

5 stars

Very pleased with good quality and beautiful colours of this shower curtain.

Lovely

5 stars

Fits really well in the exsisting pole. Looks colour in the bathroom too

Very happy with this purchase

5 stars

This shower curtain has weights in the bottom seam that stop it flapping around. This is the second time I’ve bought this & would highly recommended it

Just what we needed

5 stars

Great price, quick delivery, nice, colourful design

good value

5 stars

i have bought several of these now, really good quality for the price, good fun design too. I have also washed them on many occassion in the machine with no problems at all

Attractive and hard wearing

5 stars

This is a good quality shower curtain with a nice pattern.

