Tesco Mini Sweet & Spicy Vineleaves 182G
- Energy404kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.61g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice.
- Sweet & Spicy Seasoned rice hand wrapped in a soft vine leaf
- Pack size: 182g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Vine Leaves, Fully Refined Soya Oil, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Cooked Rice contains: Rice, Water.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 1 min 20 secs / 60 secs
Place in a microwaveable container, heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Bulgaria, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
182g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (45g)
|Energy
|897kJ / 215kcal
|404kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.61g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
