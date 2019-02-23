By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Sweet & Spicy Vineleaves 182G

£ 2.50
£1.38/100g

¼ of a pack (45g)
  • Energy404kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice.
  • Sweet & Spicy Seasoned rice hand wrapped in a soft vine leaf
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Vine Leaves, Fully Refined Soya Oil, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Cooked Rice contains: Rice, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 1 min 20 secs / 60 secs
Place in a microwaveable container, heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Bulgaria, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

182g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (45g)
Energy897kJ / 215kcal404kJ / 97kcal
Fat12.1g5.4g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate22.8g10.3g
Sugars6.1g2.8g
Fibre2.6g1.2g
Protein2.4g1.1g
Salt1.3g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Safety information

