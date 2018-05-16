Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Quiche Selection 552G

- Energy337kJ 81kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- A selection of 24 mini quiche: 8 cheese and smoked reformed bacon with added water, 8 cheese and broccoli and 8 cheese and onion - all baked with eggs and cream in shortcrust pastry cases.
- A classic selection of family favourites: mature Cheddar and smoked British bacon; mature Cheddar and broccoli and extra mature Cheddar, red Leicester and onion quiches. Made by master bakers in South Yorkshire. Ready to eat but for best results warm through in the oven. A perfect accompaniment to any buffet.
- Pack size: 552g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 10 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging including plastic trays.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
552g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1466kJ / 351kcal
|337kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.9g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.2g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Broccoli (13%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pasteurised Egg Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Dextrose, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1422kJ / 341kcal 327kJ / 78kcal Fat 20.2g 4.7g Saturates 7.5g 1.7g Carbohydrate 30.1g 6.9g Sugars 1.8g 0.4g Fibre 2.0g 0.5g Protein 8.6g 2.0g Salt 0.4g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (18%), Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Dextrose, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal 337kJ / 81kcal Fat 21.3g 4.9g Saturates 7.7g 1.8g Carbohydrate 28.9g 6.7g Sugars 1.7g 0.4g Fibre 1.5g 0.3g Protein 10.2g 2.3g Salt 0.5g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion (10%), Palm Oil, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (4%), Cornflour, Spring Onion, Dextrose, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1422kJ / 341kcal 327kJ / 78kcal Fat 20.6g 4.7g Saturates 8.1g 1.9g Carbohydrate 28.9g 6.6g Sugars 1.8g 0.4g Fibre 1.7g 0.4g Protein 9.1g 2.1g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
