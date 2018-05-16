By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Quiche Selection 552G

Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Quiche Selection 552G

We need 6 days notice to deliver this item available from Thursday 26th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.82/100g

  • Energy337kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of 24 mini quiche: 8 cheese and smoked reformed bacon with added water, 8 cheese and broccoli and 8 cheese and onion - all baked with eggs and cream in shortcrust pastry cases.
  • A classic selection of family favourites: mature Cheddar and smoked British bacon; mature Cheddar and broccoli and extra mature Cheddar, red Leicester and onion quiches. Made by master bakers in South Yorkshire. Ready to eat but for best results warm through in the oven. A perfect accompaniment to any buffet.
  • Pack size: 552g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 10 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including plastic trays.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

552g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1466kJ / 351kcal337kJ / 81kcal
Fat21.3g4.9g
Saturates7.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate28.9g6.7g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre1.5g0.3g
Protein10.2g2.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each mini cheese and broccoli quiche contains
    • Energy327kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.7g
      7%
    • Saturates1.7g
      9%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1422kJ / 341kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Broccoli (13%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pasteurised Egg Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Dextrose, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1422kJ / 341kcal327kJ / 78kcal
    Fat20.2g4.7g
    Saturates7.5g1.7g
    Carbohydrate30.1g6.9g
    Sugars1.8g0.4g
    Fibre2.0g0.5g
    Protein8.6g2.0g
    Salt0.4g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each mini cheese and bacon quiche contains
    • Energy337kJ 81kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.9g
      7%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (18%), Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Dextrose, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

    Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1466kJ / 351kcal337kJ / 81kcal
    Fat21.3g4.9g
    Saturates7.7g1.8g
    Carbohydrate28.9g6.7g
    Sugars1.7g0.4g
    Fibre1.5g0.3g
    Protein10.2g2.3g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each mini cheese and onion quiche contains
    • Energy327kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.7g
      7%
    • Saturates1.9g
      10%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1422kJ / 341kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion (10%), Palm Oil, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (4%), Cornflour, Spring Onion, Dextrose, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

    Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1422kJ / 341kcal327kJ / 78kcal
    Fat20.6g4.7g
    Saturates8.1g1.9g
    Carbohydrate28.9g6.6g
    Sugars1.8g0.4g
    Fibre1.7g0.4g
    Protein9.1g2.1g
    Salt0.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

