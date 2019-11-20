Tesco Finest Reduced Fat Chorizo Ring 225G

- Energy657kJ 158kcal8%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1459kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- Spanish dry cured pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
- Traditionally dry cured pork sausage with paprika and garlic for a rich, smoky flavour. Our chorizo comes from a family producer with over 70 years of experience. They’re based in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrenees and work with us to blend selected prime cuts of pork from trusted Spanish farms with Ok smoked Pimenton de la Vera to create our distinctive rich, smoky chorizo. This attention to detail is why our chorizo has been approved by the Spanish Chorizo Consortium, which guarantees its quality and origin.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.
Prepared with 135g of Pork per 100g of Spanish Chorizo.
Filled into natural EU casings.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, using pork from Spain
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1459kJ / 351kcal
|657kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|26.8g
|12.1g
|Salt
|4.5g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|30% less Fat than Tesco Authentic Spanish Chorizo.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
