Kitsound Harlem Bluetooth Rose Gold

Excellent 😊😊
Great for the price
Good sound and nice amount of bass which I like. Easy to connect to whatever you're listening to them through. Comfy ear padding and not too tight on the head which is something I often struggle with. The matt plastic and brushed metal look very classy and understated and go nicely with my rose gold phone. So far I've had no issues with them and I'm very pleased with them. They're the first wireless headphones I've had and the lack of wiring is so freeing as I'll often catch the wires on everything (I've broken more than one set in this way!). Overall I would definitely recommend them.
Great sound and quality!
Before I bought this headphones I did compare them with some orders more expensive and I have found that the sound quality is as much good as the expensive one . Great for a gym activity.
Great sound it’s better Bose
I’m happy very sound kit sound I like black and quick Bluetooth
Looks nice !
Nice headphones just what you would expect for £20! Overall good.
EXCEDED MY EXPECTATIONS
PURCHASED 6 DAYS AGO FROM TESCOS FOR JUST£26 READ REVIEWS WHICH WERE POSITIVE OUT OF THE BOX WAS AMAZED HOW GOOD THEY SOUND FOR THE PRICE I PAID ALL ROUND GOOD BASS MIDDLES AND HIGHES GLAD I DIDNT SPEND ALOT MORE MONEY ON EXPENSIVE BRANDS COMFORTABLE LOOK GREAT AND EASY TO SET UP USED FOR 6 DAYS AT LEAST 2 HOURS A DAY STRAIGHT OUT OF THE BOX AND HAVENT TO DO MY FIRST CHARGE YET AMAZING BATTERY LIFE MY VERDICT AT THE PRICE ITS A NO BRAINER I AM USING THEM WHILE WRITING THIS REVIEW WOULD RECOMEND PURCHASEING THEM
Does a fine job.
I bought these a few weeks ago. So far, I am very pleased. Received several compliments on the design and look. Another several shocked faces to hear that they are £35! Great quality sound at low and, importantly, high volume. The headphones don't give way or crackle at high decibels. No noise insulation. However, living in a busy neighbourhood and often walking back late at night, I prefer to be able to make out some of the activity around me. Easy navigation system on the left ear to control sound, track and answer calls etc. Doesn't look odd either because you're not swiping or performing any fancy manoeuvres. Sturdy and fold away nicely. Comfortable on the head and ears. Worth the money.
Great headphones solid sound
I bought these form my local Tesco store and was pleased with them instantly. They have a very solid built and the sliders are metal which is not seeen much at headphones this price.