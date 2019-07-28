By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kitsound Harlem Bluetooth Rose Gold

4.5(8)Write a review
Kitsound Harlem Bluetooth Rose Gold
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Wireless connectivity for simple pairing
  • Huge battery life with up to 30 hours play time
  • Answer phone calls on the go with call-handling an
  • - Wireless connectivity for simple pairing
  • - Huge battery life with up to 30 hours play time
  • - Answer phone calls on the go with call-handling an
  • Packed full of clever technology and features, these Kitsound Harlem Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with microphone also has stylish detailing that will catch anyone's eye. Enjoy your favourite music, podcasts and shows without the hassle of wires. With up to 30 hours of play time, these Bluetooth over-ear headphones are perfect for working out, walking or commuting. Easily switch between songs or answer calls using the built-in track controls.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent 😊😊

5 stars

Excellent 😊😊

Great for the price

4 stars

Good sound and nice amount of bass which I like. Easy to connect to whatever you're listening to them through. Comfy ear padding and not too tight on the head which is something I often struggle with. The matt plastic and brushed metal look very classy and understated and go nicely with my rose gold phone. So far I've had no issues with them and I'm very pleased with them. They're the first wireless headphones I've had and the lack of wiring is so freeing as I'll often catch the wires on everything (I've broken more than one set in this way!). Overall I would definitely recommend them.

Great sound and quality!

4 stars

Before I bought this headphones I did compare them with some orders more expensive and I have found that the sound quality is as much good as the expensive one . Great for a gym activity.

Great sound it’s better Bose

5 stars

I’m happy very sound kit sound I like black and quick Bluetooth

Looks nice !

4 stars

Nice headphones just what you would expect for £20! Overall good.

EXCEDED MY EXPECTATIONS

5 stars

PURCHASED 6 DAYS AGO FROM TESCOS FOR JUST£26 READ REVIEWS WHICH WERE POSITIVE OUT OF THE BOX WAS AMAZED HOW GOOD THEY SOUND FOR THE PRICE I PAID ALL ROUND GOOD BASS MIDDLES AND HIGHES GLAD I DIDNT SPEND ALOT MORE MONEY ON EXPENSIVE BRANDS COMFORTABLE LOOK GREAT AND EASY TO SET UP USED FOR 6 DAYS AT LEAST 2 HOURS A DAY STRAIGHT OUT OF THE BOX AND HAVENT TO DO MY FIRST CHARGE YET AMAZING BATTERY LIFE MY VERDICT AT THE PRICE ITS A NO BRAINER I AM USING THEM WHILE WRITING THIS REVIEW WOULD RECOMEND PURCHASEING THEM

Does a fine job.

5 stars

I bought these a few weeks ago. So far, I am very pleased. Received several compliments on the design and look. Another several shocked faces to hear that they are £35! Great quality sound at low and, importantly, high volume. The headphones don't give way or crackle at high decibels. No noise insulation. However, living in a busy neighbourhood and often walking back late at night, I prefer to be able to make out some of the activity around me. Easy navigation system on the left ear to control sound, track and answer calls etc. Doesn't look odd either because you're not swiping or performing any fancy manoeuvres. Sturdy and fold away nicely. Comfortable on the head and ears. Worth the money.

Great headphones solid sound

5 stars

I bought these form my local Tesco store and was pleased with them instantly. They have a very solid built and the sliders are metal which is not seeen much at headphones this price.

Usually bought next

Sony Mdr Zx310 On Ear Headphones Black

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Groov-E Gvbt700 Gold

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Kitsound Nova In Ear Rose Gold W/Mic

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Groov E Motion Bluetooth Overear Sports

£ 30.00
£30.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here