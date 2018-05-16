We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Glicks Finest Tomato Ketchup 680G

Glicks Finest Tomato Ketchup 680G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/03/2021 and 06/04/2021.

£ 2.50
£0.37/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/03/2021 and 06/04/2021.

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup
  • Naturally better with you in mind.com
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 680G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Concentrate (Water and Tomato Paste), Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Onion Powder, Spices

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Serving Size 1 Tbsp; Servings Per Package Approx 40

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Glicks Food Corp,
  • Malboro,
  • NJ 07746,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

  • Glicks Food Corp,
  • Malboro,
  • NJ 07746,
  • U.S.A.

Net Contents

680g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving
Calories15
Calories from Fat0
Total Fat 0 g
Trans Fat0 g
Sodium 150 mg
Total Carb3 g
Sugars2 g
Protein 0 g

