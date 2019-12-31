By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chipotle Mayonnaise 250Ml

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Chipotle Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy198kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1318kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with chipotle.
  • SMOKY & SPICY
  • SMOKY & SPICY
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (28%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (3%), Chipotle Powder (2%), Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Chilli Pepper (0.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Red Pepper Flakes, Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Lutein), Flavouring, Turmeric Powder.


 
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1318kJ / 319kcal198kJ / 48kcal
Fat30.1g4.5g
Saturates2.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.8g1.6g
Sugars6.1g0.9g
Fibre0.8g0.1g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Is this product going to be back in stores please?

5 stars

Is this product going to be back in stores please? Been looking for it for the past month lol.

Best space mayo ever

5 stars

Is this product never going to be back in store or online????

If I could, I would replace my blood with it.

5 stars

If I could, I would replace my blood with it.

lovely heat

5 stars

best thing added to mayo in a long time, lovely heat

cant get enough

5 stars

seriously love this stuff. tasty with just the right amount of kick, dont blow your head off but spicy, goes with pretty much anything burgers salads etc

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Red Onions Loose

£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Reds Kansas City Bbq Sauce 320G

£ 2.00
£6.25/kg

Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here