Tesco Chipotle Mayonnaise 250Ml

Is this product going to be back in stores please? Been looking for it for the past month lol.
Best space mayo ever
Is this product never going to be back in store or online????
If I could, I would replace my blood with it.
best thing added to mayo in a long time, lovely heat
cant get enough
seriously love this stuff. tasty with just the right amount of kick, dont blow your head off but spicy, goes with pretty much anything burgers salads etc