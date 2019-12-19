Hatchimals Collectibles 4 Pack
Offer
- - New colour-Changing Hatchimals: For the first time ever, you can hatch new characters that change colour when you dip them in warm water! What colour will your Hatchimals be?
- - Hatch Seashell-Shaped Eggs: Hatch and collect seashell-shaped eggs with sparkly accents! To hatch, hold each egg and rub the purple heart until it turns pink. Gently press down to crack the shell and meet your friend!
- - Collect Magical Mermals: Will you hatch a magical Mermal? Half-Hatchimal, half-mermaid, Mermals are the newest species of Hatchimals to collect! Add Mermals and characters from Mischief Marsh, Racing River and more to your collection!
- Hatch and discover magical NEW characters who change colour underwater with the 4-pack + Bonus! With one Hatchimal already out-of-egg, you can play right away! Dive your new character into warm water to see their magical transformation, then hatch the rest of your friends. Hold each glittery egg in the palm of your hand and rub the purple heart until it turns pink. Gently press down to crack the shell and meet your Hatchimal! This season, there are over 80 Hatchimal to collect! Will you hatch magical Mermals (half-mermaid, half-Hatchimal) or characters from Racing River and Sunshine Surf?
- Includes: 4 In-egg Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, 1 Out-of-egg Hatchimals CollEGGtible, 1 Map, 1 Collector's List, 1 Instruction Sheet
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 4-Pack + Bonus is the perfect gift for kids aged 5 and Up. Hatch ‘n' splash into fun with all-new water-reveal Hatchimals CollEGGtibles!
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019