By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sticky Barbecue Marinade 250Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Sticky Barbecue Marinade 250Ml
£ 1.15
£0.46/100ml
1/5 of a bottle
  • Energy304kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Barbecue marinade made with tomato paste and cane molasses.
  • RICH & SMOKY Enriched with molasses and paprika for deeper, sweeter flavour
  • RICH & SMOKY Enriched with molasses and paprika for deeper, sweeter flavour
  • Rich & smoky
  • Enriched with molasses and paprika for deeper, sweeter flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

 INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cane Molasses, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Wheat, Black Pepper, Tamarind Concentrate, Flavouring (Smoke, Natural), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ethanol, Clove Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Barley Malt Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

    Score meat, poultry or fish and cover with marinade. Cover and place in the

    refrigerator for 30 minutes. For a more intense flavour leave for 2-3 hours or

    preferably overnight. Cook meat, poultry or fish according to individual

    product guidelines.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1/5 of a bottle (50ml)
Energy609kJ / 143kcal304kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate32.9g16.5g
Sugars25.5g12.8g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein1.7g0.8g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

sticky and tasty

4 stars

good on drumsticks

Really good marinade :)

5 stars

A good marinade that gives a nice flavour and cheap too!

Usually bought next

Tesco Pork Ribs 700G

£ 4.20
£6.00/kg

Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

£ 1.29
£0.32/each

Tesco All American Bbq Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.15
£0.46/100ml

Flava-It Bbq Marinade 35G

£ 1.00
£0.29/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here