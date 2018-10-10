Tesco Sticky Barbecue Marinade 250Ml

sticky and tasty
good on drumsticks
Really good marinade :)
A good marinade that gives a nice flavour and cheap too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 143kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cane Molasses, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Wheat, Black Pepper, Tamarind Concentrate, Flavouring (Smoke, Natural), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ethanol, Clove Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Barley Malt Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake gently before use.
Score meat, poultry or fish and cover with marinade. Cover and place in the
refrigerator for 30 minutes. For a more intense flavour leave for 2-3 hours or
preferably overnight. Cook meat, poultry or fish according to individual
product guidelines.
5 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1/5 of a bottle (50ml)
|Energy
|609kJ / 143kcal
|304kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.9g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|25.5g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
