By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Arla Protein Mango, Kale & Lime Yogurt 200G

3(2)Write a review
Arla Protein Mango, Kale & Lime Yogurt 200G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fat Free Mango, Kale and Lime Flavoured Strained Yogurt.
  • 20g protein per pot
  • Less than <0.03% lactose
  • Farmer owned - care in every step, from cow to you
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk) (91%), Fruit Juice Concentrate, Mango (3.6%), Kale (0.7%), Corn Starch, Lime (0.2%), Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Spirulina Concentrate), Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: See lid.

Produce of

Produced in Germany/Finland with EU milk

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer services: 0113 328 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper pot (200 g)
Energy 302 kJ604 kJ
-70 kcal140 kcal
Fat 0.2 g0.4 g
of which saturates 0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 7.3 g14.6 g
of which sugars 6.6 g13.2 g
Protein 10 g20 g
Salt 0.10 g0.20 g
This pot contains 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Meh

2 stars

This yoghurt was way too thick and gloopy. It was difficult to get down because of the consistency. The taste was average and overall it felt like a chore to eat.

Pleasant taste and nourishing but it's not yoghurt

4 stars

This is a pleasant tasting protein supplement but insofar as it contains and never has contained lactobacilli it should not be described as yoghurt and is not a probiotic. The predominant taste is of mango and lime and sugar. Despite the intense green of the added Spirolina, it is still only pale green, which suggests that it contains very little Kale. That said, it contains a lot of protein, is very filling and at around 300 calories per, it could substitute for an entire meal if you are on a diet.

Usually bought next

Arla Protein Passion Fruit & Papaya Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Arla Protein Raspberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Arla Protein Strawberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Arla Protein Blueberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here