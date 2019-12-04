Arla Protein Mango, Kale & Lime Yogurt 200G

Meh
This yoghurt was way too thick and gloopy. It was difficult to get down because of the consistency. The taste was average and overall it felt like a chore to eat.
Pleasant taste and nourishing but it's not yoghurt
This is a pleasant tasting protein supplement but insofar as it contains and never has contained lactobacilli it should not be described as yoghurt and is not a probiotic. The predominant taste is of mango and lime and sugar. Despite the intense green of the added Spirolina, it is still only pale green, which suggests that it contains very little Kale. That said, it contains a lot of protein, is very filling and at around 300 calories per, it could substitute for an entire meal if you are on a diet.