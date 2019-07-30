By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oykos Luxury Greek Style Tiramisu Yogurt 4X110g

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Oykos Luxury Greek Style Tiramisu Yogurt 4X110g
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g
Each 110g pot contains
  • Energy739kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with a Tiramisu flavour layer
  • Step into the world of Danone Oykos and enjoy a truly sumptuous taste experience...
  • Danone Oykos combines the gorgeously thick, silky texture of Greek-style yogurt, with a generous layer of succulent fruit, smooth caramel or intense tiramisu flavour just waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the pot.
  • Oykos. Probably the tastiest yogurt in the world!
  • Enjoy the divine taste of creamy Oykos with a luscious Tiramisu flavour layer...
  • ...and why not indulge your senses and try one of our other Oykos flavours?
  • Strawberry, Peach and Salted Caramel

A company of the Danone Group

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Tiramisu Flavour preparation (18%) (Water, Sugar, Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole Egg, Salt), Cake Crumble (Pasteurised Whole Egg, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Coffee Extract, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tiramisu Flavouring, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)), Sugar (6.6%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1 and +6°C max.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK 0808-144-9451 Freephone
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • www.oykos.co.uk
  • IRL 1800 949992 Freephone
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (110g)%RI* per 110g
Energy kJ6727399
Energy kcal1611779
Fat (g)8.49.213
of which saturates (g)5.35.829
Carbohydrate (g)18208
of which sugars (g)171921
Protein (g)2.93.26
Salt (g)0.110.122
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

No

2 stars

Oykos yoghurt is delicious but I really didn't like the tiramisu flavour.

Really tasty love them!

5 stars

Really tasty love them!

Nasty taste - not nice

1 stars

Love Oykos yoghurts normally. This flavour was horrible. Nothing like the flavour of Tiramisu - nasty taste - had to throw away

I like the fruit oykos range , but this one is hor

1 stars

I like the fruit oykos range , but this one is horrible, it tastes like a mix of soggy cake flavoured in chemicals added to Greek yogurt , Yuk!!

Not for me.

1 stars

If you like Tiramisu you will be surprised at the strange taste of this product. Will not buy again.

Lovely!

5 stars

This is lovely! The yogurt is thick and creamy and the orangey flavour is not sickly sweet or jammy like the strawberry. We all love this one!

