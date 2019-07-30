Oykos Luxury Greek Style Tiramisu Yogurt 4X110g

No
Oykos yoghurt is delicious but I really didn't like the tiramisu flavour.
Really tasty love them!
Nasty taste - not nice
Love Oykos yoghurts normally. This flavour was horrible. Nothing like the flavour of Tiramisu - nasty taste - had to throw away
I like the fruit oykos range , but this one is horrible, it tastes like a mix of soggy cake flavoured in chemicals added to Greek yogurt , Yuk!!
Not for me.
If you like Tiramisu you will be surprised at the strange taste of this product. Will not buy again.
Lovely!
This is lovely! The yogurt is thick and creamy and the orangey flavour is not sickly sweet or jammy like the strawberry. We all love this one!