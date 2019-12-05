Tesco Finest Thick Cut Ham 125G

Best cooked ham I’ve ever bought from Tesco.
This ham is on the pricey side but is well worth it.
Very dry and tasteless
I had no problem with the half slices as other reviewers had, but the ham was very dry and tasteless. I usually buy a similarly priced product at the local Coop which is delicious. This was a real let down, the local seagulls did well!
when I bought these I hadn't noticed they were hal
when I bought these I hadn't noticed they were half slices. Maybe Tesco's could put it in the description
Good quality. Eat with salad
Good quality. Eat with salad
Dry Ham
Seems to be dry with wrapped in paper, After couple of days,If i was in store would not by it.But no alternative.
Tough as old boots
Tough as old boots. Full of gristle. Even the cat wouldn't eat it.
Half slices and check how many in the pack
Nice ham but only half slices and only 3 slices in the pack. You can only tell they are half slices when you zoom in on the photo.
Excellent but only when it is 98% lean ; no fat p
Excellent but only when it is 98% lean ; no fat please if possible.Wasteful.Thank you.
No longer finest honey roast ham. Getting vey fat
No longer finest honey roast ham. Getting vey fatty and slices getting very small. When I first started buying this ham I got a full round, without any fat. Last week I would say that the 'rounds' were approximately one third the size they should be and fatty. enid
Ham was off colour, never ate and threw away
Ham was off colour, never ate and threw away