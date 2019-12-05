By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Thick Cut Ham 125G

Tesco Finest Thick Cut Ham 125G

One slice
  • Energy171kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Roast Ham Cooked On The Bone Thickly Sliced 4 Half Slices Steeped in aged brine, hung to carefully mature and roasted for a caramelised, succulent finish. Our Tesco Finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged brine and hung to carefully mature, before being cooked on the bone and roasted. This gives it a caramelised, succulent finish.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British outdoor bred pork
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy551kJ / 130kcal171kJ / 40kcal
Fat2.6g0.8g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein26.3g8.2g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

14 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Best cooked ham I’ve ever bought from Tesco.

5 stars

This ham is on the pricey side but is well worth it.

Very dry and tasteless

2 stars

I had no problem with the half slices as other reviewers had, but the ham was very dry and tasteless. I usually buy a similarly priced product at the local Coop which is delicious. This was a real let down, the local seagulls did well!

when I bought these I hadn't noticed they were hal

2 stars

when I bought these I hadn't noticed they were half slices. Maybe Tesco's could put it in the description

Good quality. Eat with salad

5 stars

Good quality. Eat with salad

Dry Ham

2 stars

Seems to be dry with wrapped in paper, After couple of days,If i was in store would not by it.But no alternative.

Tough as old boots

1 stars

Tough as old boots. Full of gristle. Even the cat wouldn't eat it.

Half slices and check how many in the pack

2 stars

Nice ham but only half slices and only 3 slices in the pack. You can only tell they are half slices when you zoom in on the photo.

Excellent but only when it is 98% lean ; no fat p

4 stars

Excellent but only when it is 98% lean ; no fat please if possible.Wasteful.Thank you.

No longer finest honey roast ham. Getting vey fat

2 stars

No longer finest honey roast ham. Getting vey fatty and slices getting very small. When I first started buying this ham I got a full round, without any fat. Last week I would say that the 'rounds' were approximately one third the size they should be and fatty. enid

Ham was off colour, never ate and threw away

1 stars

Ham was off colour, never ate and threw away

