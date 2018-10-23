Bloo Poweractive Flowers Toilet Rim Block 50G

waste of money.
It lasted 8 days,loads of colour but 8 days in a two person household extremely expensive,works out at £10. a month
Contains: > 30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfume (Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol)
50g ℮
NO SIGNAL WORD Bloo Power Active Flowers Toilet rim block 50g Warning. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. Introduce fully emptied packaging into recycling/municipal waste stream. Keep the packaging for later use.
