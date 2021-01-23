We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princess
image 1 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princessimage 2 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princessimage 3 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princessimage 4 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princessimage 5 of Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princess

Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princess

3(1)
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princess
Ariel:- Includes hair comb with an image of Ariel's best pal, Flounder- Doll features beautiful skirt, tiara & shoes- Doll includes long red hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallBelle- Includes hair comb with an image of Belle's best pal Chip- Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes- Doll includes long rooted hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallAurora:- Includes hair comb with an image of Aurora's best pal- Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes- Doll includes long rooted hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallSnow White:- Includes hair comb with an image of Snow White's best pal- Doll features beautiful signature gown, tiara & shoes- Doll includes rooted hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallRapunzel:- Includes hair comb with an image of Rapunzel's best pal Pascal- Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes- Doll includes long rooted hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallCinderella:- Includes hair comb with an image of Cinderella's best pal Gus- Doll features beautiful signature gown, tiara & shoes- Doll includes long rooted hair for added play- Doll articulated at five points- Doll stands approximately 6” tallAriel: Explore your underwater friendships with this pocket sized Ariel, dressed in her mermaid skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!Belle: Discover all the beauty in the world with this pocket sized Belle, dressed in her spectacular skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!Aurora: Dreams of adventures come true with this pocket sized Aurora, dressed in her spectacular skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!Rapunzel: Discover the lights and let your hair down with this pocket sized Rapunzel, dressed in her royal skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!Cinderella: Explore till midnight with this pocket sized Cinderella, dressed in her beautiful skirt, shoes and tiara. Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!Snow White: Discover true friendship with this pocket sized Snow White, dressed in her beautiful skirt, shoes and tiara. Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here