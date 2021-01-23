Disney Princess 6Inch Toddler Princess

Ariel: - Includes hair comb with an image of Ariel's best pal, Flounder - Doll features beautiful skirt, tiara & shoes - Doll includes long red hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Belle - Includes hair comb with an image of Belle's best pal Chip - Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes - Doll includes long rooted hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Aurora: - Includes hair comb with an image of Aurora's best pal - Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes - Doll includes long rooted hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Snow White: - Includes hair comb with an image of Snow White's best pal - Doll features beautiful signature gown, tiara & shoes - Doll includes rooted hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Rapunzel: - Includes hair comb with an image of Rapunzel's best pal Pascal - Doll features beautiful signature skirt, tiara & shoes - Doll includes long rooted hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Cinderella: - Includes hair comb with an image of Cinderella's best pal Gus - Doll features beautiful signature gown, tiara & shoes - Doll includes long rooted hair for added play - Doll articulated at five points - Doll stands approximately 6” tall Ariel: Explore your underwater friendships with this pocket sized Ariel, dressed in her mermaid skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls! Belle: Discover all the beauty in the world with this pocket sized Belle, dressed in her spectacular skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls! Aurora: Dreams of adventures come true with this pocket sized Aurora, dressed in her spectacular skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls! Rapunzel: Discover the lights and let your hair down with this pocket sized Rapunzel, dressed in her royal skirt, shoes and tiara! Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls! Cinderella: Explore till midnight with this pocket sized Cinderella, dressed in her beautiful skirt, shoes and tiara. Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls! Snow White: Discover true friendship with this pocket sized Snow White, dressed in her beautiful skirt, shoes and tiara. Play out your favorite movie moments with this charming doll and comb. Perfectly petite in size, these dolls can travel with you anywhere! Gift them to someone who loves Disney Princess and watch their imagination soar! Collect all of the Disney Princess Petite Dolls!

Lower age limit

3 Years