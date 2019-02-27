Jvc Kids Headphones Ha-Kd7 Pink

Headphones 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 27th February 2019 The headphones are aGreat product kid's love them on iPad. Good sound quality. Can't hear surrounding area whilst in use. The kid's love how you can add stickers to them. Wireless may be a good idea for future products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solid headphones 4 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 4th January 2019 Very good quality headphones. My daughter loves them. She regularly uses them with her ipad. Came with some stickers for her to use too. Looks good and have so far been very strong. Would recommend to others too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 29th August 2018 I gave these headphones for my 7 yr old nephew . He was very happy with them. What I did also notice is that the quality is fantastic and have very efficient noise cancelling functions. They also have a very nice appearance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely wonderful headphones for little ears! 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 20th August 2018 My little boy is 8 years old and is absolutely obsessed with playing Minecraft which has one of those annoying and repetitive background music, finding the tiny phones was an absolute blessing as now I can still sit next to him and not suffer the tunes and sounds from the games he plays on. One of the features of the headphones is the fantastic built in volume limiter so there is little sound escape and they are idea for sensitive ears. The fit is comfortable and can be easily adjusted. My little man says they are “awesome” as you can personalize them witn the stickers included, which is a lovely feature!! We recently went on a long car journey and took them with us which was fantastic as my little boy was entertained in the back of the car and lasted the 6 hours in the car! I particularly love how they have a shorter cable so that I don’t have to spend ages untangling my Son from his teddies which are permantly on his lap with him. I can’t rate them high enough. When my daughter is older I will definitely be grabbing her some also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Value for Money 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 18th August 2018 I choose these headphones for my 6 year old son but decided to give them a blast myself. The first thing i noticed when they arrived was that although they were packaged in that frustrating heat sealed blister packaging that can induce wrap rage, they had a unique built in frustration free punch-out system to open. This is a major thumbs up, making it easy for both kids and adults to open. The headphones have lots of build in features that aid in their use and make them very child friendly, including but not limited to: volume limiter to protect young ears, numbers imprinted on both sides for precise head fitting, a short cord to prevent any accidents, comfy earpads that also aid in blocking outside noise and of course some fun stickers for personalisation. The headphones also appear to be durable easy to clean, we've alread had a few knocks and spills on them, they were easily wiped and still worked after. The sound quality on these is also top range for the retail price. I tested a wide range of music including jazz, rock, dance, metal and classical music; the headphones were able to handle them all with relative ease and nothing sounded too out of place, nothing that a miniscule tweak of an equaliser wouldn't fix. Grest headphones for a great price! The kids will love them. They also fit my large adult hesd and felt comfortable so i may even borrow them from time to time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad 4 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 16th August 2018 These headphones are comfortable and my 5 year old loved using them. He has used the headphones on planes recently but struggled with them and eventually gave up half way through the film. I have a feeling this won’t happen with these headphones but won’t put it to the test until our next long-haul flight. I tried the headphones and yes, they were a little snug but they were comfortable. The sound seemed good to me but I’m no expert. I also compared them to my niece’s lilgadgets set. The JVC ones weren’t as loud on the same setting but this is a good thing as far as I’m concerned. I also noticed that the head band on the JVC was more comfortable than the lilgadgets ones. I did however like the fact that the lilgadgets headphones had 2 jacks so that more than one child could share. The padding on the earpiece was soft and comfortable. My son loved that he could personalise them too. All in all, we are happy with the JVC headphones and will be buying a second pair for my youngest child. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nicely packaged and good looking 4 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 13th August 2018 The noise level for this product is very suitable for kids and fits my 7 year old head well. The sound is clear and noise level is reduced to accommodate kids hearing. The plastic is sturdy and has survived a couple drops on the floor already. I do think that the 'jack' lead should be a bit more durable (but this is for all headphones) as kids tend to just rip the jack out when finished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort and usability 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 13th August 2018 Excellent headphones for my three year old to use with his iPad when travelling. Well padded, comfortable and easy to adjust. He should get a good few years use out of them. Good value for money. He loves the bright colours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright, fun and affordable ! 5 stars Review from jvckenwood 11th August 2018 My toddler is absolutely in live with these headphones ! Not only is the bright bold green and blue colour of them eye catching but they stand out and make them a lot easier to be found when they have got mixed up with the rest of his toys! My boy was able to personalise them with a variety of dinosaur and rocket stickers that came with them which helped add a fun and fresh touch that other headphones would not! They are comfortable on his small ears and will be able to be used while he continues to grow thanks to the adjustable head strap, even I can wear them :) one thing I’m always worried about when it comes to headphones for my toddler is the volume and quality of the sound , but with these headphones not only is the quality extremely good but the loudest or goes isn’t overbearing and I know it won’t strain his little ears. Lastly the length of the wire is the perfect length, he doesn’t trip over it and it doesn’t come out of the iPad or phone easily which makes the experience a lot easier :) the only down fall with these headphones is I wish I had of found them sooner , as now my toddler finally sits still watching his shows as he thinks he’s ‘cool’ like his uncle who would also wear headphones lol [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]