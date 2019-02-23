By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto 116G

Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto 116G
£ 3.70
£3.19/100g
2 slices of Salami Milano
  • Energy198kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced Parma ham. Sliced salami Milano; seasoned pork salami. Sliced Coppa; dry cured pork flavoured with spices.
  • These perfectly seasoned Italian meats are traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
  • 3 Delicate parma ham slices, 6 mildly spiced salami Milano slices and 6 aromatic Coppa slices, traditionally dry cured in Italy.
  • Pack size: 116g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

116g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal198kJ / 48kcal
Fat28.5g3.7g
Saturates10.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g3.5g
Salt4.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • 2 slices of Coppa
    • Energy186kJ 45kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.

    Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of Coppa
    Energy1430kJ / 344kcal186kJ / 45kcal
    Fat26.3g3.4g
    Saturates9.9g1.3g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein26.4g3.4g
    Salt4.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice of Parma ham
    • Energy122kJ 29kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.8g
      3%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Sea Salt.

    Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Parma ham
    Energy1019kJ / 244kcal122kJ / 29kcal
    Fat15.0g1.8g
    Saturates5.0g0.6g
    Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g3.2g
    Salt4.5g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 slices of Salami Milano
    • Energy198kJ 48kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.7g
      5%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.

    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of Salami Milano
    Energy1522kJ / 367kcal198kJ / 48kcal
    Fat28.5g3.7g
    Saturates10.1g1.3g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g3.5g
    Salt4.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

