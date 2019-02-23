Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto 116G

- Energy198kJ 48kcal2%
Product Description
- Sliced Parma ham. Sliced salami Milano; seasoned pork salami. Sliced Coppa; dry cured pork flavoured with spices.
- These perfectly seasoned Italian meats are traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
- 3 Delicate parma ham slices, 6 mildly spiced salami Milano slices and 6 aromatic Coppa slices, traditionally dry cured in Italy.
- Pack size: 116g
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Italy, using pork from Italy
3 Servings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.
Typical Values Per 100g 2 slices of Coppa Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal 186kJ / 45kcal Fat 26.3g 3.4g Saturates 9.9g 1.3g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 26.4g 3.4g Salt 4.3g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Sea Salt.
Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
