Munchkin Chewy Teether Fun Ice 2 Pack
- Chewy
- Munchkin®
- It's the little things.
- Gentle textured surfaces
- Cooling soothes baby's gums
Made in China
- Refrigerate to keep gel cool
- To Use: Cool in refrigerator. Keep two teethers on hand so one is always cooling.
- To Clean: Wash prior to first use. Hand wash in warm, soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Wash after each use.
- For your child's safety and health.
- Warning: Never leave child unattended while using this product. Inspect the entire product before each use for signs of tears, cracks or leaks and test the security of the teether by tugging firmly before giving to baby. All teethers wear out with normal use. Discard and replace product at first sign of tears, cracks, weakness or damage. Do not boil, steam sterilise, microwave or place in dishwasher. Do not attempt to refill gel inside ring teether. Cool only in a refrigerator. Do not place in the freezer compartment.
- Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Unit 760,
- Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
- Wetherby,
- West Yorkshire,
- LS23 7FW,
- munchkin.com
2 x Teethers
