Jvc Ha Enr15 Sport Black & Red

Product Description
- Sweat-proof design, ideal for sports
- One-button remote and mic compatible with iPhone and Android devices
- 1m cord with slim plug
- - Sweat-proof design, ideal for sports
- - One-button remote and mic compatible with iPhone and Android devices
- - 1m cord with slim plug
- Stay focused while you exercise with the JVC Gumy Sport HA-ENR15. Featuring innovative 'Nozzle Fit' earpieces, these in-ear headphones provide a secure and comfortable fit. A sweat-proof design means they are able to withstand an intense workout or long distance run. The one-button microphone and remote gives you the ability to answer a call without having to reach for your phone. Attached to a 1m cord with slim plug, the Gumy Sport HA-ENR15 earphones come with small and medium silicone earpieces included.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020