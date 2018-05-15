By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Go Cook Grey Apron

Tesco Go Cook Grey Apron
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

  • Go Cook Grey Apron
  • Fully adjustable neck strap gives a neat fit
  • Longer waist straps for better fitting
  • 2 large utensil pockets, a smaller mobile phone pocket, strap for tea towel
  • 100% cotton
  • Go Cook Grey Apron

Made in India

  • Machine washable
  • Wash before first use Wash dark colours separately Wash similar colours together Reshape whilst damp Line dry only Iron on reverse

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

One of my students has this apron which is why I bought it. It is well made, good thick fabric and the pockets on the front very handy.

Good value for money

4 stars

At such a low price, this is a great apron. The colour/design is lovely and it does the job!

long tapes great pockets

5 stars

I bought this as a gift for an avid chook and he loves it. The mobile pocket is great and the towel loop is a big hit.

Just the job!

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas present. Great quality and should serve well doing all the kitchen duties!

Brilliant!

5 stars

I bought 2 just before Xmas - one for me and one for my mum. They are great - long enough to cover up well, all sorts of useful pockets & a tea towel loop. A pleasure to wear. Fabric is sturdy.

Perfect for the job

5 stars

I bought this as a gift for my dad and he loves it. Its durable and stylish, it fits him really nicely (i worried about it being too long - he's not the tallest of men!). Happy customer

