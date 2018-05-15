Tesco Go Cook Grey Apron

Exactly what I wanted
One of my students has this apron which is why I bought it. It is well made, good thick fabric and the pockets on the front very handy.
Good value for money
At such a low price, this is a great apron. The colour/design is lovely and it does the job!
long tapes great pockets
I bought this as a gift for an avid chook and he loves it. The mobile pocket is great and the towel loop is a big hit.
Just the job!
Bought as a Christmas present. Great quality and should serve well doing all the kitchen duties!
Brilliant!
I bought 2 just before Xmas - one for me and one for my mum. They are great - long enough to cover up well, all sorts of useful pockets & a tea towel loop. A pleasure to wear. Fabric is sturdy.
Perfect for the job
I bought this as a gift for my dad and he loves it. Its durable and stylish, it fits him really nicely (i worried about it being too long - he's not the tallest of men!). Happy customer