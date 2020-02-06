By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Grey Stripe Kitchen Towel 3 Pack

5(21)Write a review
Go Cook Grey Stripe Kitchen Towel 3 Pack
£ 7.00
£2.34/each

Product Description

  • Go Cook Grey Stripe Kitchen Towel 3pk
  • Generous size perfect for larger pots and pans
  • Thick, soft and super absorbent cotton
  • Machine washable
  • 100% cotton
Information

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable
  • Wash before first use Wash dark colours separately Wash similar colours together Reshape whilst damp Line dry only Iron on reverse

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommend these!

5 stars

These are excellent! Nice and thick and larger than the normal tea towel. Wash well. I was so pleased that I bought a second pack and they seem to be hard wearing that I won't need another pack for a while. But when I do I'll get these again, so keep stocking them Tesco!

Excellent value for money

5 stars

These kitchen towels really get the job done, they are large, thick and very absorbent, far superior to many others I have tried.

Fab!

5 stars

Kept meaning to buy new Tea Towels then saw these in my online weekly shop & luckily for me, they were the perfect colour I was looking for. These are larger than your average Tea Towel, thick and extremely good quality - they have a designer look and feel to them. Can see they will last a very very long time and wash well, pleasantly surprised by these given the cost - Thank you Tesco!

Best tea towels I have ever purchased

5 stars

Size and quality are fantastic Wash very well Love the colours go brilliantly with my kitchen Highly recommend

I bought these towels because my terry tea towels

5 stars

I bought these towels because my terry tea towels had worn out and I wanted microfibre towels because they would dry more quickly after washing. I loved the colours - orange, lime and turquoise of the original pack - they look so cheerful and I now use them as hand towels by the sink.They feel soft. The towels now only seem to be stocked in the mushroom/white colours which is a great shame. Now I always have a clean dry towel to hand because they are so easy to wash and dry. No need to iron, easy to fold up. Goodbye damp wet towels. I don't use them for drying crockery as I leave it all to drain and air-dry.

First Rate

5 stars

These kitchen towels are absolutely brilliant, so big and lovely and fluffy, they make light work of drying up.

Would recommend

5 stars

Bought these as the price was right and colour we wanted. Not disappointed, really good value. Very absorbant and don't leave bits of fluff over everything.

Good product

5 stars

Good quality and sensible price. Quite k easy delivery

Big

5 stars

Best tea towels ever Very absorbent Would recommend

Good size, absorbent, soft towels.

4 stars

Good water absorption. The size means they’ve suitable for drying big pots and pans. Their softness is great for using as a kitchen hand towel. The colour is not a silver grey but a browny grey, more like a “taupe”, so didn’t match my kitchen colouring as I would have liked but didn’t return as good product to use.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

