Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet Charcoal

Towels
Lovely towels, well worth the money. Great quality and wash really well.
Great quality and value for money
Very happy with the colour and quality. Great value for money in comparison to other towels with similar specifications. Have not yet been washed so cannot currently comment on this.
Good value excellent quality
Really big bath sheets , thick and luxurious and good value. I always buy Tesco towels as they are excellent quality and value. Easy to collect from my local branch.
Bath sheet
I bought two and will be getting some more. Amazing quality, really thick, gorgeous towels
Lovely and soft
So pleased with my purchase. These are the second lot of bath sheets I bought, just love how soft and thick they are.