Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet Silver

Quality towels at affordable price
Bought this towel set for my girlfriend and her children moving in with me, they’re lovely soft and comfortable worked a treat
Great feeling towels
Excellent feeling without losing texture after many washes.
Pure luxury!
Great size and fantastic quality. The weight of the towel makes it highly absorbent and it feels super soft on the skin. Would highly recommend spending the extra money to indulge in one rather than buying cheaper towels.
Soft and cozy!
Perfect shade of grey and very cozy towels with good absorbency