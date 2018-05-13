By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet White

5(4)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet White
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% Egyptian cotton pile
  • Super soft
  • Ultra absorbent
  • Made with Gold Seal accredited Egyptian cotton this luxurious bath towel is perfect for gently enveloping your delicate skin. The long fibres of the Egyptian cotton make for a stronger weave to create thick absorbent towel. Using special dyes to ensure colour has the longevity you can trust that this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash.
  • H150cm x W100cm x D0.1cm
  • Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet White
  • 100cm x 150cm (approx.)
  • Pile: 100% Egyptian cotton, Base: 100% cotton

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable and can be tumble dried. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended.

Warnings

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft luxurious towels

5 stars

I bought bath towels recently. My husband and I love them. They feel think soft and luxurious. Very happy with the quality.

Big and soft

5 stars

Very soft and thick feel.diesnt look like it will "pluck"badly.good size.would definitely get more!

Nice and heavy

4 stars

Wanted some 650gsm towels to resemble the Mitre ones we used on holiday but not at Mitre prices . These are not as generous in measurement but do feel thick . Not used yet.

Perfect towel

5 stars

I have tried many towels and these are superior to all the most expensive brands I have tested. Excellent value and the quality is long lasting

Usually bought next

Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Hand Towel White

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel White

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet Silver

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Hand Towel Charcoal

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here