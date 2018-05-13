Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet White

Soft luxurious towels
I bought bath towels recently. My husband and I love them. They feel think soft and luxurious. Very happy with the quality.
Big and soft
Very soft and thick feel.diesnt look like it will "pluck"badly.good size.would definitely get more!
Nice and heavy
Wanted some 650gsm towels to resemble the Mitre ones we used on holiday but not at Mitre prices . These are not as generous in measurement but do feel thick . Not used yet.
Perfect towel
I have tried many towels and these are superior to all the most expensive brands I have tested. Excellent value and the quality is long lasting