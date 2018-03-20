Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel White

Good quality
Good quality towels. Very good at drying and good at hanging on a radiator.
Large ,great quality
Bought with matching towel bale , lovely and soft, fab colour
Fluffy and soft
I’ve had these towels a few months now and they are still fluffy, soft and absorbent. I would definitely buy again
Great Towels
I brought these to replace really old towels that I had brought from Tesco's years ago. They are really soft and very thick, best towels I have ever brought. When I recieved them I washed them in non bio washing powder with NO fabric conditioner and dried them in my tumble drier.
Lovely Quality
Really pleased with this pedestal mat. Lovely quality and really thick. Just what I wanted. Will buy more from this range. Highly recommend.
Beautiful Fox & Ivy Towels
Have bought bath towels as add on presents, in addition my my own towel bale.. These are a beautifully thick and absorbent in a range of super colours - favourite is the Kingfisher Blue which is frequently 'out of stock'. By posting this review, I will have added that problem! Whatever colour you choose, they will be of no disappointment. I can't comment on there durability as they are recent purchases but, I am delighted with these Towels.
Fox & Ivy Bath Sheet
Fantastic bath towel: Soft and absorbent: Washes well: Quite bulky though:
Super fluffy. Great colour
Have washed well, nice and fluffy, lovely jewel colour
Fluffy and soft!
I brought this along with some towels to match and love them! So fluffy and soft. They do shed a little in the washing machine though - only reason I have not given 5 stars.
Really soft!
I bought 2 hand towels and 2 bath towels about a month ago, and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. The towels are extremely soft and retain their softness and fluffiness after washing. They are a great size, and they are very absorbent. Great value too!