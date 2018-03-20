By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel White

4.5(10)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel White
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% Egyptian cotton pile
  • Super soft
  • Ultra absorbent
  • - Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel White
  • - 70cm x 130cm (approx.)
  • - Pile: 100% Egyptian cotton, Base: 100% cotton
  • Made with Gold Seal accredited Egyptian cotton this luxurious bath towel is perfect for gently enveloping your delicate skin. The long fibres of the Egyptian cotton make for a stronger weave to create thick absorbent towel. Using special dyes to ensure colour has the longevity you can trust that this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash.
  • Machine washable and can be tumble dried. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Warning! Keep Away From Fire.

Information

  Tesco Stores Ltd.
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

10 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality towels. Very good at drying and good at hanging on a radiator.

Large ,great quality

5 stars

Bought with matching towel bale , lovely and soft, fab colour

Fluffy and soft

4 stars

I’ve had these towels a few months now and they are still fluffy, soft and absorbent. I would definitely buy again

Great Towels

5 stars

I brought these to replace really old towels that I had brought from Tesco's years ago. They are really soft and very thick, best towels I have ever brought. When I recieved them I washed them in non bio washing powder with NO fabric conditioner and dried them in my tumble drier.

Lovely Quality

5 stars

Really pleased with this pedestal mat. Lovely quality and really thick. Just what I wanted. Will buy more from this range. Highly recommend.

Beautiful Fox & Ivy Towels

5 stars

Have bought bath towels as add on presents, in addition my my own towel bale.. These are a beautifully thick and absorbent in a range of super colours - favourite is the Kingfisher Blue which is frequently 'out of stock'. By posting this review, I will have added that problem! Whatever colour you choose, they will be of no disappointment. I can't comment on there durability as they are recent purchases but, I am delighted with these Towels.

Fox & Ivy Bath Sheet

4 stars

Fantastic bath towel: Soft and absorbent: Washes well: Quite bulky though:

Super fluffy. Great colour

4 stars

Have washed well, nice and fluffy, lovely jewel colour

Fluffy and soft!

4 stars

I brought this along with some towels to match and love them! So fluffy and soft. They do shed a little in the washing machine though - only reason I have not given 5 stars.

Really soft!

5 stars

I bought 2 hand towels and 2 bath towels about a month ago, and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. The towels are extremely soft and retain their softness and fluffiness after washing. They are a great size, and they are very absorbent. Great value too!

