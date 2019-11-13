By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1397kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat20.0g
    29%
  • Saturates12.6g
    63%
  • Sugars20.7g
    23%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1553kJ / 372kcal

Product Description

  • Baked lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with Sicilian lemon curd sauce, topped with a limoncello glaze.
  • Slowly baked creamy lemon curd cheesecake with a lemon glaze to add to its intense zesty flavour. To create this indulgent experience, our chefs have taken inspiration from world famous New York cheesecake recipes. We slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a creamy, tangy Sicilian lemon curd to complement the crumbly biscuit base.
  • To create this indulgent experience, our chefs have taken inspiration from world famous New York cheesecake recipes.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sicilian Lemon Curd (5%) [Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Sicilian Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Soured Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Zest, Limoncello Extract (0.4%), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Collar. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (2 x 90g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1553kJ / 372kcal1397kJ / 335kcal
Fat22.2g20.0g
Saturates14.0g12.6g
Carbohydrate38.6g34.7g
Sugars23.0g20.7g
Fibre1.3g1.2g
Protein3.8g3.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bigger slices please

3 stars

I agree this is nice, but the slices are meagre.

lemony, creamy, biscuity heaven

5 stars

lemony, creamy, biscuity heaven

A good desert

5 stars

Lovely. Very tasty and not too sweet

Buyer beware.

1 stars

“Cured ham shoulder and leek in a cheese sauce encased in puff pastry and topped with a pork crackling and parsley crumb”. Sounds appetising but not what I believe I got what I had was two soggy pastry cups filled to over flowing cheesy sauce with a couple of lumps of meat and a few slices of rather smelly leak. The instructions state that each portion should be lifted off the paper using a fish slice or spatula well the food is so soggy and over flowing the spatula is out of the question right away so I tried using a fish slice but because the pastry is so wet soggy and has no structure trying to get the slice under is just collapsing the cup making the filling spill over the sides and once on the slice the next problem is trying to get it off as it’s now stuck to the slice. This is not a “Finest” meal I was looking forward too the filling is no longer the filling there was never any sight of the crunchy topping and the sauce was overwhelming way to cheesy/leaky three lumps of meat is not a meal. I have tried almost all the finest meals now and in my opinion they are not “finest” quality by any means Tesco should be ashamed and held accountable for pushing this rubbish and labelling it “finest” and demanding a premium for it. Shame

My New Favourite Thing!

5 stars

Absolutely loved these! The lemon topping perfectly counterbalanced the sweetness of the dessert. The cheesecake filling had a lovely texture and flavour. A big hit and certainly worthy of the Finest label.

Very tasty

5 stars

Excellant. Too good for my figure!!! Would buy again as a treat

