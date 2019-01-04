Groov-E Gvbt700 Gold

Very good sound but instructions not adequate
Very good sound quality for the price. nice range, very good for vocals I thought. Quite comfortable too I felt. Only issue I have had was pairing devices but it is actually fine. The problem was that the instructions are very vague in explaining hot to get it to work. This is not good as I thought I had a faulty set for almost an entire day. What you have to do to pair is... 1. leave on charge for 4 hours for initial use. 2. Find the button that is labelled as the power button and hold it down until you see it flashing blue. 3. Go to your device and make it discover-able. 4. Go back to headphones and hold down the power button again and your headphones will show up on your device. 5. On your device chose "pair" and that is it. All it says in the instructions is to hold the power button. If you do not do it the way I explained it will not work.
Good sound
I bought these a couple of weeks ago. They took a little time to pair first time but once do they connect every time. Listening to Deezer sounds great, particularly at the price. Can move around the house without losing signal. They are comfortable and light at 200g Only down side is that they don't look very trendy... So best when used in doors.
Blue tooth faulty
I bought a pair of these today as they were comfortable and sounded good on the demo. However after charging them they would not go into pairing mode. No matter how hard we tried they just would not pair. This has obviously been a issue as the instructions had had a correction sticker stuck over the pairing instructions. we followed this to the letter but they just would not pair. They worked when used with the cable but that is not what you buy them for. Gave up and took them back for a refund.
Incredible headphones for the price,
Bought this after trying all the beats sonys jbl jvc ect instore.. by far the best balanced natural sounding headphones for the price .. good features long battery life blue tooth wireless cant complain... only con is feels cheap made and looks cheap, but for the price you wont get better aounding headphones and for me its all about the sound and 15 hours play back top purchase.. good enough for me to test out my mixes after recording songs just what i needed.. lightweight on the head comfatablr perfect.... dont see why i should pay more for better looking plastic with frills i can customise these and not care about the cosmetics :-)
Great sound however won't connect via Bluetooth
A little bit disappointed as I bought these for the wireless function and it won't connect to my iPhone