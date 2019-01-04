By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E Gvbt700 Gold

3.5(5)Write a review
Groov-E Gvbt700 Gold
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth Connectivity With 15 hours Audio Playback
  • Super Bass, 40mm Drivers and Rechargeable Battery
  • Hands-Free Mic, Micro USB Charging Cable, Swivel Ear Cups
  • - Bluetooth Connectivity
  • - 15 hours audio playback
  • - Super Bass
  • Groov-e Ultra wireless headphones boast a superior powerful sound. The around-ear headset is perfect for every day listening. With Bluetooth 4.0 and 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver high quality sound with satisfyingly dynamic bass. With 15 hours playback time, the padded headband ensures ultimate comfort and makes them ideal for use while relaxing, as well as for those on the move.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good sound but instructions not adequate

4 stars

Very good sound quality for the price. nice range, very good for vocals I thought. Quite comfortable too I felt. Only issue I have had was pairing devices but it is actually fine. The problem was that the instructions are very vague in explaining hot to get it to work. This is not good as I thought I had a faulty set for almost an entire day. What you have to do to pair is... 1. leave on charge for 4 hours for initial use. 2. Find the button that is labelled as the power button and hold it down until you see it flashing blue. 3. Go to your device and make it discover-able. 4. Go back to headphones and hold down the power button again and your headphones will show up on your device. 5. On your device chose "pair" and that is it. All it says in the instructions is to hold the power button. If you do not do it the way I explained it will not work.

Good sound

5 stars

I bought these a couple of weeks ago. They took a little time to pair first time but once do they connect every time. Listening to Deezer sounds great, particularly at the price. Can move around the house without losing signal. They are comfortable and light at 200g Only down side is that they don't look very trendy... So best when used in doors.

Blue tooth faulty

1 stars

I bought a pair of these today as they were comfortable and sounded good on the demo. However after charging them they would not go into pairing mode. No matter how hard we tried they just would not pair. This has obviously been a issue as the instructions had had a correction sticker stuck over the pairing instructions. we followed this to the letter but they just would not pair. They worked when used with the cable but that is not what you buy them for. Gave up and took them back for a refund.

Incredible headphones for the price,

5 stars

Bought this after trying all the beats sonys jbl jvc ect instore.. by far the best balanced natural sounding headphones for the price .. good features long battery life blue tooth wireless cant complain... only con is feels cheap made and looks cheap, but for the price you wont get better aounding headphones and for me its all about the sound and 15 hours play back top purchase.. good enough for me to test out my mixes after recording songs just what i needed.. lightweight on the head comfatablr perfect.... dont see why i should pay more for better looking plastic with frills i can customise these and not care about the cosmetics :-)

Great sound however won't connect via Bluetooth

3 stars

A little bit disappointed as I bought these for the wireless function and it won't connect to my iPhone

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here