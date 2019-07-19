By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Gvv800 Sports

3(4)
Groov-E Gvv800 Sports
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth Connectivity, 8 hours Audio Playback, Hands-Free Mic
  • Ideal for Sports, IPX6 Sweatproof, LED Neckband with 4 Settings
  • Rechargeable Battery, Micro USB Charging Cable, Travel Pouch
  • - Bluetooth Connectivity
  • - 8 Hours audio playback
  • - LED neckband with 4 settings
  • - IPX6 Sweatproof
  • - Ideal for Sports
  • - Secure Fit Earbuds
  • - Hands-Free Mic
  • Action are a must for those who want wireless sports earphones. Held in position around your neck, the 4 light settings create awareness around you, ensuring you feel safe while working out. Designed for ultimate sports comfort, the sweat-proof buds lock into place, giving a premium sound, clear bass and crisp highs.

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Great looking item, Very poor performance.

1 stars

I have had two of these units and both have failed within six weeks, the last pair only ever got recharged once!.I have not been in any water with them and neither have I been out in the rain yet they have developed shorts, have become crackly and the LED band wont turn off. Tesco graciously accepted the return of the first unit but now I have to make a special journey to return the second pair and my nearest Tesco is 7 miles away. I do not see how these have earned an IPX rating of 6, they most certainly are not sweatproof.

The blue tooth stopped working after a few weeks o

1 stars

The blue tooth stopped working after a few weeks of use. Unfortunately I don't have the receipt.

Not bad but stopped working after 2 weeks.

4 stars

At first I was very disappointed as the music kept jumping, or rather the headphones kept losing contact with my phone. This was happening every 3 or 4 seconds. After 5 minutes or so I thought I would try holding my phone in my right hand (the side which I believe the bluetooth sensor is on the headphones). This worked a treat and the music was uninterrupted unless I dropped my hand below waist height. Not sure what it would be like if the phone was in a bumbag or jacket pocket. I was happy enough with them. The flashing lights on the back are good as I do not own much in the way of high viz clothing and I run along some fairly dark paths. Unfortunately they stopped working after 2 weeks. Ill be taking them back to tesco tomorrow. Ill ask for a replacement set.

Great

5 stars

Great ear phones top quality good sound quality good thanks

