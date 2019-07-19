Groov-E Gvv800 Sports

Great looking item, Very poor performance.
I have had two of these units and both have failed within six weeks, the last pair only ever got recharged once!.I have not been in any water with them and neither have I been out in the rain yet they have developed shorts, have become crackly and the LED band wont turn off. Tesco graciously accepted the return of the first unit but now I have to make a special journey to return the second pair and my nearest Tesco is 7 miles away. I do not see how these have earned an IPX rating of 6, they most certainly are not sweatproof.
The blue tooth stopped working after a few weeks o
The blue tooth stopped working after a few weeks of use. Unfortunately I don't have the receipt.
Not bad but stopped working after 2 weeks.
At first I was very disappointed as the music kept jumping, or rather the headphones kept losing contact with my phone. This was happening every 3 or 4 seconds. After 5 minutes or so I thought I would try holding my phone in my right hand (the side which I believe the bluetooth sensor is on the headphones). This worked a treat and the music was uninterrupted unless I dropped my hand below waist height. Not sure what it would be like if the phone was in a bumbag or jacket pocket. I was happy enough with them. The flashing lights on the back are good as I do not own much in the way of high viz clothing and I run along some fairly dark paths. Unfortunately they stopped working after 2 weeks. Ill be taking them back to tesco tomorrow. Ill ask for a replacement set.
Great
Great ear phones top quality good sound quality good thanks