Oral-B 3D White Luxe Glamorous Toothpaste 75Ml

Average!
I TRIED THIS BRAND FOR THE FIRST TIME RECENTLY, THE THING THAT STOOD OUT THE MOST WAS THAT IF YOU DID NOT REPLACE THE LID THE TOOTHPASTE WOULD GO REALLY HARD AND IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO SQUEEZE OUT, I WAS CONSTANTLY USING A KNIFE ETC TO TRY AND RELEASE THE PASTE, WOULD NOT CONSIDER AGAIN FOR THIS REASON, IT WAS NOT GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY AS MOST OF IT I HAD TO THROW OUT.
Great!
Does what it says on the tin! Gives a fresh clean would recommend.
Wow!
Really makes a difference to shade of teeth, great product would recommend!
Excellent!
I use after the 3d Luxe toothpaste. The stains on my teeth are going.
Excellent!
I love this product range! My teeth feel and look better then they have in ages!
Excellent!
Excellent product. Made my mouth feel so fresh and clean
Excellent!
The only toothpaste I use. Tastes great, teeth feel unbelievably clean afterwards. Nothing else out there does the job like this does!
Excellent!
Lovely leaves teeth and mouth feeling very fresh .i have a mouth condition.but this toothpaste does not aggravate it unlike some very strong toothpastes .will definitely use again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This toothpaste really doe do what it says on the packet.........clean teeth with very little effort and tastes great too. Hope to be able to buy an Oral B electric toothbrush to go with it......!!!
Excellent!
One of the best toothpastes on the market. I have been using this toothpaste for over 7 years now together with my partner. Highly recommend 5⭐